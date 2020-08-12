Defiance City Hall's top financial official told city council Tuesday that municipal income tax receipts could be off by 7.2% by year's end due to the coronavirus situation.
Finance Director John Lehner provided that forecast during council's regular session, just before council took action on five ordinances. One of those concerns funding for a major water quality improvement project that figures to get underway in 2021 (see related story).
Last week, Lehner informed council that receipts from the city's 1.8% income tax — levied against those who live and work in Defiance — were down by more than $350,000 (or 5.4%) through July 31 when compared to the same time in 2019. On Tuesday, he provided further details.
For example, he calculated a 7.2% drop for the entire year. If that prediction comes true, it would equate to $790,830 less than what was anticipated. (Lehner had planned on receipts of $10,898,694, but a 7.2% drop would result in a total of $10,112,170.)
Earlier this year, Lehner projected a 10% drop by year's end (or $1.1 million less), so by that metric he expressed some optimism.
"Truth is that's a better number than I thought I had predicted a couple months ago," he told council.
Income tax receipts make up for a large share of general fund revenue, as well as the police and fire fund, and a big portion of the capital improvements fund.
As for the general fund, which covers many of the city's day-to-day functions, Lehner said "... we're better off than I thought we might be, but we're by no means well off," he said.
The city's general fund balance stood at $3.3 million through July, while expenses were down 10.2% through July when compared to 2019.
Other revenue sources within the city are down as well. For example, Lehner noted that fees from rescue runs are off $42,000 when compared to last year, while municipal court fines have dropped by $58,000 and the city's hotel/motel tax is down 10.7%.
To compensate for the impact of the revenue drops, the city implemented a hiring freeze several months ago. Since then, the city has lost seven employees through retirements or persons finding other jobs, according to Lehner.
This has impacted the streets and water distribution departments particularly, he indicated. Four or five of the seven positions have come in those divisions, which he said may cause the city to reconsider its hiring options in the future.
Meanwhile, the city has had to deal with a couple of cost overruns in recent projects. For example, the Karnes Avenue reconstruction project — funded largely with an $825,000 state grant — came in almost $200,000 over the engineer's estimate.
All totaled, Lehner reported that several projects have come in $489,000 higher than expected.
Besides enacting a hiring freeze, the city also decided to forgo its regular resurfacing program for the year. Lehner recommended sticking to that decision to keep expenses under control.
This would include putting off the repair of Carpenter Road, he indicated.
The revenue forecast remains uncertain.
For one thing, Lehner noted that for-profit business and individual taxes are projected to be down by 16.9% this year (compared to 3.9% for withholding.)
"The biggest drop so far has been in the for-profit taxes, business taxes," he said. "That one is much less easier to predict when that will end. There's no reason to believe we're not going to see declines on that aspect of the tax going into 2021, maybe all the way through 2021."
While the city deals with reduced revenues in the above sources, water and sewer funds are continuing about as expected, according to Lehner.
Water usage has remained about the same, but water fund revenue is up 9.3% over last year because the city had a rate increase this year, he indicated.
Sewer fund revenue was off 7%, but rates were reduced this year.
The water fund balance was $2,658,424 through July, while the sewer fund balance was $3,989,838.
