Mayor Mike McCann of Defiance has declared a snow emergency/parking ban beginning at 11 p.m. this evening.
To facilitate the movement of traffic, and permit efficient snow removal operations, parking is prohibited on the following downtown streets from 11 p.m. today until 7 a.m., Wednesday.
• Jackson Street between First Street and Fifth Street.
• Perry Street between First Street and Fifth Street.
• Clinton Street between Fort Street and Arabella Street; and Wayne Avenue between Fort Street and Fifth Street.
• First Street between Wayne Avenue and Jackson Avenue; Second Street between Jefferson Avenue and Jackson Avenue; Third Street between Jefferson Avenue and Jackson Avenue; Fourth Street between Jefferson Avenue and Perry Street; and Fifth Street between Jefferson Avenue and Jackson Avenue.
Any vehicle parked on a designated street after 11 p.m. today, shall be removed and impounded at the owner’s expense, and the owner shall be subject to a fine of $25 plus towing expenses.
Merchants in the downtown area are encouraged to shovel sidewalk snow to the parking lane so city crews can remove the snow during this parking ban. The city will reassess the situation and a subsequent parking ban may be called for the removal of additional snow as needed.
McCann expresses his gratitude to the community for its patience and cooperation during this process. Citizens are encouraged to sign up for the NIXLE notification system to receive information such as this as quickly as possible.
For more information, go to cityofdefiance.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.