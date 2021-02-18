Defiance mayor Mike McCann has announced the City of Defiance will have a parking lot ban in downtown Defiance from 11 p.m. this evening until 7 a.m. Friday.
The parking lot ban is so crews can clear snow in downtown parking lots overnight.
For more information, go to cityofdefiance.com.
