Defiance City Hall has a new finance director, and while she might be new to city government she’s not new to the community.
Mayor Mike McCann announced at city council’s meeting Tuesday that Kimberly Sprague of Defiance will take over the position on Feb. 6. He then introduced her to council.
She will replace John Lehner who recently took a position with Defiance College.
Most recently, Sprague was the treasurer for Paulding Exempted Village Schools, and the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center in Paulding before that.
But she told The Crescent-News during an interview prior to council’s regular session Tuesday that she’s lived in Defiance for some 20 years, with plenty of ties.
“My husband (Eric) is from here, graduated from here, he works for Defiance City Schools,” she said. “We live here. My dad worked 45 years at General Motors. I have a lot of ties to Defiance, so to get back in and work in the city is what really interests me, and also it’s the same aspect as school funding — public funding — and it’s just an opportunity to give back to the community, the taxpayer, keep the city financially sound.”
A 1998 graduate of Continental High School and later graduate of Defiance College with a degree in business administration, Sprague noted that she has spent her professional life in finance, having worked in the banking sector before her 10 years in the aforementioned school systems.
Sprague wasn’t necessarily looking for a job with the city as the position opened unexpectedly. Lehner had just inked a new one-year contract with the city and had planned to stay on before he was offered a job at DC.
But after Lehner decided to take a try at something different, Sprague saw an opportunity for a new experience in the field of financial numbers.
“The funding basis at both places is the same, however, the budget is larger with the city,” said Sprague. “There’s more expenses, there’s more revenue, so it will bring some challenges, but the basis of both is very similar. The responsibility of your job is very similar. The operations, the board of control, your city council meetings are very similar to working with your administrators and the board of education.”
Another similarity is that Sprague will remain in the public eye as a public official. While the lights might shine a little brighter in City Hall, she feels prepared by her previous work.
“I think it’s important to be transparent,” she said. “I found at Paulding by keeping the community informed financially of what revenue you have coming in, what expenses you have going out goes a long ways. So that part of it, I think, is very important in this position — to be very transparent and upfront.”
As Sprague begins her new job, City Hall’s finances are at the best level ever in some respects. For example, the city’s general fund balance at about $6 million is a record amount.
“I think it’s very important to be aware of how it got that way, how to maintain it,” she said. “And then you also have to be aware of upcoming expenses. Is some of that revenue going to go away?”
Like the city’s other two appointed board of control positions (administrator and law director), Sprague has signed an initial two-year contract. Her position would be renewed on subsequent one-year contracts.
City council unanimously approved Sprague’s appointment Tuesday night.
Her salary will be $107,000 in year one and $115,000 in year two, according to McCann.
Sprague and her husband, Eric, have a son, Mason, and two daughters, Kambell and Landry.
While employed by Defiance City Schools, Eric also is the head varsity baseball coach at Napoleon High School.
