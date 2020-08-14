A title issue is holding up Defiance City Hall’s attempt to acquire the former 1918 Defiance school building on Arabella Street, but a solution may be at hand.
The issue was discussed Thursday during a meeting of a committee formed to consider the building’s future.
City council approved in the city administration’s plan in December to buy the building from the Defiance City Board of Education for a nominal fee of $1. This would allow the building to avoid demolition, with an eye to finding a new purpose for it.
But Defiance Law Director Sean O’Donnell noted during Thursday meeting in the city service building that a deed issue lingers. He said the Latty family still has an ownership interest in a section of the property.
A reversion clause allows that area — located at the back of the school’s gymnasium — to return to the Latty family if it’s not being used for an educational purpose.
“Going back about three years ago, one of our area title searchers found an issue where the Latty family still has an interest in part of this property,” O’Donnell told the committee. “So what we are doing is maintaining that interest so the property is still being used for ‘educational purposes’ and that family is unable to exercise that option. Now of course that goes away once we find the end user.”
The city plans to do this through a lease with the school board for use of the property in question. This would keep it in the school board’s control and within an “educational purpose” legally.
A related ordinance on the lease is expected to be considered by city council on Aug. 25, according to O’Donnell. The rest of the property stipulated in the purchase agreement with the school board will be turned over to the city.
The city school board discussed the matter Wednesday in executive session and plans to consider the lease at its Aug. 24 meeting.
Mayor Mike McCann said the city has been working with the Latty family on the aforementioned issue. But there are at least 10 family members to consult, he indicated.
“We haven’t had difficulty communicating with them,” he said. “We’re having trouble deciding what they want. We don’t think they have any interest in taking over the property.”
Meanwhile, the city is trying to market the entire property for a future use, at which point it would relinquish control and maintenance. (The school board will keep the Community Auditorium and the former Claude W. Hinkle Middle School building.)
McCann informed the committee that the city plans to create a professional quality brochure to help market the property.
“Putting that brochure together is really the next step,” he said.
City officials also are considering the possibility of a new community reinvestment area (CRA) for the property to make it more attractive to a developer.
The city has four CRAs, which offer tax breaks for those who make property investments within their boundaries. One hundred percent, 15-year tax abatements may be available, according to Niki Warncke, the city’s planner.
She noted that developers also may have the option of tapping into historic tax credits due to the school building, which appears on the National Register of Historic Places.
City officials became involved in the property’s acquisition following an effort by the Save Our School Committee to keep the 1918 building from being demolished.
The Defiance Area Foundation has pledged funds for demolition — if no use can be found for the building — or for a project to repurpose the old school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.