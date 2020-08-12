Defiance City Council took a step toward helping finance a major water improvement project during its meeting Tuesday night.
Passage of an emergency ordinance to seek loan funds for the city's granular activated carbon (GAC) filtration system was one of five legislative items handled by council during its regular session.
Council also received an update on the city's financial condition (see related story).
The GAC-related ordinance gives City Administrator Jeff Leonard authorization to seek $9.9 million in interest-free money from the state's water supply revolving loan account. The city was nominated by Ohio EPA (OEPA) for the funding, according to the ordinance.
The money is needed for the city's planned installation of a GAC system in the near future at the Baltimore Road water treatment plant. The system is expected to take care of several issues with the city's water, including the presence of trihalomethanes — deemed a health hazard by OEPA for some segments of the population — as well as taste and odor concerns.
Engineering is underway for the EPA-mandated project, which Leonard said has been "on our radar for a very long time."
City Finance Director John Lehner told The Crescent-News Tuesday evening that construction bids might be opened in December, with work beginning in 2021. The estimated completion date is February 2022, he said.
The ordinance's emergency clause will allow the legislation to become immediately upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
Councilman Jill Krutsch called the project "awesome," while At-large Councilman Joe Eureste said it will address long-standing concerns and will represent "money well spent."
In another matter Tuesday, council narrowly approved an amendment to an ordinance that would permit "unconventional vehicles" — such as golf carts — on city streets as long as they pass a local inspection, are properly licensed and do not travel on state routes or streets with speed limits above 35 miles per hour.
The amendment would permit them to travel across bridges on Clinton Street, East Second Street and Jefferson Avenue, all of which are state routes.
Eureste, Krutsch, Ward 3 Councilman Joshua Mast and Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock supported the amendment. At-large Councilman Steve Waxler, Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt and Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel were opposed.
Waxler noted last week that city police have expressed concerns about such vehicles on city streets.
The ordinance will receive a second amended reading at council's next meeting on Aug. 25.
At council's July 7 session, members approved a motion, 4-3, instructing Law Director Sean O’Donnell to draw up legislation modeled on the City of Napoleon's legislation governing unconventional vehicles.
In other business Tuesday, council:
• approved an emergency ordinance allowing a contract with Tri-County Roofing and Home Improvement, 925 S. Clinton St., for replacement of the water treatment plant's pumphouse roof. The cost is $29,200.
• let lie an ordinance allowing the vacation of an east-west alley between 918 and 920 Washington Ave., following a second reading. Three readings are required for the ordinance with the final one set for Aug. 25. Resident Juan Sierra, 920 Washington Ave., who requested the alley vacation, provided council Tuesday with his reasoning, noting safety concerns with speeding vehicles and the creation of dust. He said most neighboring residents agreed with the request.
• passed an emergency ordinance authorizing a contract with J&M Excavating Inc., Cloverdale, to construct a shared use path on College Place next to Defiance College. The cost is $90,105.75. A path originally was built there when the road was rebuilt in 2018 by a different contractor (Helms & Sons Excavating Inc., Findlay), but it proved defective and has been closed. The city reached a settlement with Helms & Sons, but details were not discussed Tuesday.
• scheduled a traffic commission meeting for 5 p.m. Aug. 25 to discuss a driveway on Evan Drive, proposed changes to downtown Defiance's traffic patterns, a traffic signal at Wayne Avenue and Perry Street, and Circle Drive parking.
• met in executive session to discuss reappointment of a public official.
