WAUSEON — Various construction and public projects as well as a few legislative items were the focus for Wauseon City Council Tuesday night during its regular meeting.
And council gave further consideration to a proposed increase in water and sewer rates (see below).
Keith Torbet, director of public works reported that the city pool has reduced hours for the remainder of the pool season. The staff is limited due to the return to school. The final day for the pool this season is Aug. 27.
President Scott Stiriz asked Torbet about the status of the three houses that the city had been slated to be demolished.
Torbet reported that the process with the state continues.
As far as the Brunell Street project, Torbet reported that the gas infrastructure should be finished this week. At the present Ohio Gas awaits Century Link to move some lines.
According to Torbet, the project should be finished inside of three to four weeks except for the landscaping.
Stiriz reported for the park board that tiling begins this week at Biddle Park. Torbet added that about $4,000 were raised for tee pads at the disc golf course in Reighard Park. That fundraising was headed up by Tom Manges, and Torbet said the pads are nearly complete.
Two individuals have come forward to donate art sculptures to the city for use along the bike trail. Paul Zumfelde and Richard Allen Studios proposed the donations and Stiriz asked the council for the vote.
Council discussed options for the sculptures and decided that for safety reasons, sharp edges were not a good idea.
Pending design approval by the board the council voted for the donation unanimously.
Finding favorable votes on the new rate schedules for sanitary sewer and water, related resolutions moved to a second reading.
If all goes according to schedule, the third and final reading of the resolutions should mean that the two will be signed as soon as the next meeting.
In other news, the council:
• set the date for Trick-or-Treat on Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
• was reminded Sept. 19 is the only council meeting in the upcoming month.
