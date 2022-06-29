Defiance's parks and recreation director, Rob Cereghin (in yellow vest) and two city employees work recently to recover a monument that tumbled down a ravine north of East River Drive. The monument commemorating Johnny Appleseed and a former city park there (Morningside) has been be restored to its place along East River and will be rehabbed.
A small, recently forgotten Defiance stone monument has re-emerged.
New City Administrator Ryan Mack shared the story of the rock on East River Drive during city council's meeting Tuesday night after being sworn in to his position. Council also handled three legislative items and discussed a proposed downtown grant program (see related stories).
The monument in question was located on the north side of East River, just past the East High Street intersection on the way out of town and next to a ravine. However, city officials believe the engraved granite stone was struck during a vehicle crash several years ago and tumbled down the steep ravine below.
The discussion began Tuesday night when Ward 3 Councilman Josh Mast thanked Mack for helping spearhead the monument's rescue.
Mack deferred thanks to Rob Cereghin, parks and recreation department director, and his crews for recovering the stone. And Mayor Mike McCann noted the inscription on the rock: "Shawnee Glen 1792 home of Johnny Appleseed Morningside Park."
The mayor asked other local officials if the location is the best place for the rock as stopping to read it requires parking along the road, or in a private driveway.
He said he spoke with Herm Dally of the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum to determine the best place for the monument — before the city sets about restoring it.
"... Well, believe it or not back in the day, that ravine was Morningside Park, and so that is the best location for it," McCann said. "And it will be restored and will be reinstalled soon. But it's because that ravine was Morningside Park back in the day."
He said the driveway owners have been very cooperative in allowing people to park on their property and take a look at the stone. But the mayor added that "if there every came a day where we would need to relocate it then when that day comes we'll consider relocating it ... ."
