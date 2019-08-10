• Henry County

City meetings:

The following city of Napoleon council and board meetings set for Monday have been cancelled: electric committee; board of public affairs, water, sewer, refuse, recycling and litter committee; municipal properties, building, land use and economic development. The board of zoning appeals will meet Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The health care cost committee will meet Friday at 8 a.m. Tuesday's meeting of the planning commission has been rescheduled to Aug. 27 at 5 p.m.

