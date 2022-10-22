A Defiance man was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Friday night on the city's southside.
Erasmo Elias Jr., 45, 640 Tiedeman Ave., was pronounced dead at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital following the crash at 11:30 p.m.
According to city police, Elias was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup on Grove Street when his vehicle struck a tree near Lincoln Drive.
Lt. Scott Campbell told The Crescent-News that witnesses said the pickup was traveling at a "high rate of speed" just before it struck the tree.
He noted that Elias was not wearing a safety belt and was extricated from the vehicle by the Defiance Fire Department which also transported him to ProMedica.
City police and fire were assisted at the scene by the Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post.
The crash remained under investigation Saturday.
