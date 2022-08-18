A Defiance man charged with high-level drug trafficking offenses has entered guilty pleas to three charges in Defiance County Common Pleas Court while another defendant involved in the same enterprise was sent to prison.
Derek Brandi, 37, 736 Inverness Drive, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 29.
The charges carry maximum possible sentences totaling 20 years, although Brandi is likely to be sentenced to a term less than that. His cooperation is required in an investigation by the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit that netted numerous defendants, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
Brandi’s residence in Defiance’s Kettenring Hills Subdivision also is subject to forfeiture along with his motor vehicle. And the engaging pattern charge alleges that he was involved in a drug trafficking enterprise.
“He’s involved in investigations related to over 30 other pending drug-related defendants,” said Murray.
The indictment alleged that on Jan. 28 Brandi received approximately one kilogram (2.2 pounds) of methamphetamine for resale, using his home to facilitate the drug trafficking and opening it to the possibility of forfeiture.
“It’s subject to forfeiture and that is what we intend to do basically,” Murray told The Crescent-News.
Brandi is represented by Toledo attorney Jeremy Levy. Charges remain pending against Brandi’s wife, Audrey.
One defendant who participated in the same enterprise was Trevor Gallant, 33.
He was sentenced to a 5 1/2- to seven-year prison term by Judge Joseph Schmenk on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
He was given credit for 204 days served in CCNO while his case was pending.
Two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony, and a second count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea agreement between Murray’s office and attorney Elizabeth Smith of Kalida.
The charges alleged that on Jan. 15 he failed to stop his vehicle for a Defiance County Sheriff’s deputy when ordered to do so, leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit that exceeded 100 miles per hour on U.S. 127 near Sherwood, according to Murray. The pursuit, which began around 1 a.m., ended on Buckskin Road when Gallant’s vehicle was disabled.
