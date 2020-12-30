A Defiance man who allegedly restrained a female acquaintance and engaged in forced sexual activity with her has entered a plea to two charges in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Tolby Fleming III, 31, 605 Euclid Ave., pleaded guilty to kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
Judge Joseph Schmenk ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued Fleming's $150,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision. He is being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio where he was taken after his arrest by the Defiance County Sheriff's Office on June 2.
Sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 21 in common pleas court.
The charges allege that on May 2 Fleming engaged in forced sexual contact with a woman at his residence and prohibited her and others from calling for help. Authorities had alleged that he restrained the victim in a bathroom following a sexual assault.
Fleming had had a prior relationship with the woman, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
The gross sexual imposition charge was amended from attempted rape, a second-degree felony, while a charge of abduction, a third-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea agreement between Murray's office and Fleming's attorney, Pete Seibel of Defiance.
Fleming could be sentenced to a three- to 11-year prison term for the kidnapping charge and as much as 18 months on the fourth-degree felony.
