Having recently closed its transaction on the former Defiance High School property on Arabella Street, city officials are now looking to market three parcels there.
City council approved a related ordinance employing a consultant for that purpose during its meeting Tuesday night.
Council also took another step toward building a large wetland on East River Drive (see related story).
The city recently completed the property transaction with Defiance City Schools for the former school, and hopes to serve only as an intermediary for a developer.
City officials and others hope a new use for the 1918 school building — which once served as Defiance's senior and junior high schools — can be found. Otherwise, the building may be demolished.
The ordinance approved Tuesday night authorizes a consulting services agreement with Hamman Consulting Group Inc., Vermilion, to market the property.
That firm will be paid a fee amounting to 2% "of the total capital investment of any project on the subject property" that unfolds within a 12-month period, according to the ordinance. However, if a developer is not found, the city will not have to pay Hamman a fee.
The property's three parcels include the old school, the former football field and Triangle Park.
Also Tuesday, council approved an ordinance allowing a change order to the city's contract with Ward Construction Co., Leipsic, to resurface asphalt pavement in Bronson Park, Kingsbury Park and Riverside Cemetery.
The change adds another $100,196 to the project, thus increasing the amount of pavement to be resurfaced in those areas.
The money is being shifted from a 2021 budget line item that had been set aside for "mastic treatment," a cheaper method of sealing streets as opposed to repaving. But Mayor Mike McCann said the "cost-benefit" with this technique isn't there, so city officials wanted to employ a longer-term pavement fix.
The ordinance's emergency clause means it becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
In other business Tuesday:
• council let lie without comment an ordinance expanding the Defiance Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) following a second reading. A third and final reading is set for May 25. The present proposal — coming after council defeated a more expansive proposal on April 13 — would extend the DORA's southern boundaries on Clinton Street to the CSX Railroad viaduct to include the D-Town Food Market & Oasis property.
• council let lie without comment a corollary ordinance expanding the downtown revitalization district with the same boundaries as the DORA. It too will return for a third and final reading on May 25.
• City Administrator Jeff Leonard said the city is considering the possibility of limiting right turns on red in the downtown to ensure safer pedestrian travel. Specifically, he mentioned northbound turns from Second Street (onto Clinton).
• At-large Councilman Joe Eureste asked the administration if it knows yet how it can spend the $3.26 million in federal "American Rescue Plan" funds. Finance Director John Lehner said the guidelines were just received this week while officials are trying to sort through some 150 pages of guidelines. Eureste also indicated he would like council and the administration to discuss improvements to the city's entry routes (gateways).
• Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel asked about new utility poles that have been installed very close to Cleveland Avenue. City Administrator Jeff Leonard said this is in preparation for traffic roundabout construction that will shift the intersection to the east (thus leaving the poles further away from the rebuilt road).
• Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock asked the administration to look into rutting near 2240 Power Dam Road. He also noted the city's tax filing deadline (Monday) and offered praise for Saturday's Lilac Festival in downtown Defiance. His thought was echoed by McCann who complimented the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau for putting the event together.
• Leonard informed council that Goliath Tree Service of Defiance was recently employed at a cost of $22,000. This is below the amount necessitating council's approval, but above the figure requiring council's notification.
