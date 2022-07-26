Construction of a new wetland along the north bank of the Maumee River isn’t likely this year, but the project should be in full swing in 2023.
That’s the word from Defiance’s stormwater coordinator, Jen English, who is close to the municipal government’s green projects, including this one along River Drive near the city’s east corporation limits and south of Kettenring Hills Subdivision.
The city recently purchased the land — a former farm field just north of the river that occasionally floods — with a large grant through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). The plan is to build a wetland utilizing native grasses and other plants.
While the city has hired an engineering consultant and company (Biohabitats, Inc., Cleveland) to build the wetland, no construction has yet taken place. Some planning and preparatory work has occurred and a cover crop (oats) has been planted through Biohabitats, according to English.
She told The Crescent-News last week that the wetland likely won’t be built this year.
“Probably not,” she said. “They might do the planting this fall — like just a general planting — but they’re probably not going to do any work.”
What the contractor did do this year is take soil samples and check into the water table while planting oats as a cover crop. This was overgrown with weeds until recently when mowing occurred.
“This (oats) isn’t a cash crop,” she said. “It was just basically meant to provide a cover. ... We were getting questions and comments about weeds that were coming up in it. Some of them were treated with herbicide and some of them are actually herbicide resistant ... and some of those they did selective mowing which ends up mowing off the oats, but more importantly, keeps the resistant weeds from going to seed. That’s the plan.”
As for further mowing this year, English said, “it will depend on how well they (weeds) respond to the herbicide and how well they respond (to) that selective mowing that was done. Some of it you just have to wait and see what it does, but we’re not going to let it just go run wild.”
Defiance City Council approved an initial contract with Biohabitats in January for $220,225.41. A contract extension will be added later for wetland construction.
Funding for the project is being provided by an ODNR grant through the H2Ohio program aimed at improving water quality in the Lake Erie watershed. The grant totals $1,554,797.
While the city isn’t sure of the project timelines yet, one wildcard is what things of historical and cultural interest might be found on the site. Perhaps none are there, but the project budget has taken this into account.
“They’ve done soil pits, like soil testing, they’re checking the groundwater ... what is the level of the water table,” English explained. “They have to do the archaeological cultural resources study ... basically just finding out where there’s artifacts. If there are artifacts where are they, how old are they? What do they represent? Does it represent a burial site, which is handled very differently than just if it were a village, evidence of community life? It’s documented, but it doesn’t hold things up in the way that if you found a burial site — that would change things. It could limit the amount of excavation.
“All along we knew there was some potential for that,” she added. “... So we knew that we would have to go through that process. ... We actually had extra money sort of set aside by ODNR. ... You can’t come back and ask for more money, so we pushed them enough to put enough in there to do the cultural resources because we’ve seen that go up on any project.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.