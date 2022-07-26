wetland photo

Taken last week, this photo shows an area along Defiance's East River Drive (south of Kettenring Hills Subdivision) that will be turned into a wetland, probably next year. The photo was taken not long after large weeds were mowed down in the former farm field. A cover crop (oats) was planted earlier this year.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

Construction of a new wetland along the north bank of the Maumee River isn’t likely this year, but the project should be in full swing in 2023.

