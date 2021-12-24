Local officials have enjoyed announcing the planned arrival of a couple new businesses to Defiance next year, now they’re hoping for more housing in 2022.
The lack of new housing has been a constant challenge and frustration for Mayor Mike McCann’s administration during his first six years in office. But he told The Crescent-News this week that he is confident one and, perhaps, two housing developments will be on their way in 2022.
He noted that promoting new housing is “very, very high on our list, and my hope is that in the next few months we’re able to announce some projects that are currently in the planning stages that are actually going to come to fruition.”
Any such development would have to come before the city’s planning commission/zoning board, which meets monthly, for approval. According to McCann, a housing development could be on the commission’s agenda as early as January.
“We could see something as early as January’s planning commission, which I think will get a lot of people excited around Defiance,” he said. “I would think by around late spring or early summer we could see another one (before the planning commission).”
According to McCann, the first housing development concerns a “market rate” apartment complex while the second one under consideration is for a residential housing subdivision.
As for the apartment complex, he said, it could be attractive to those who “aren’t quite in a position yet to make the commitment to own a home, or people that are new to Defiance and not quite sure where they want to live yet, so they rent for awhile so they can scope out our community, or people working on a particular project who live here a year or two.”
While the mayor is “very optimistic” about bringing in developers to build the housing — he called the aforementioned apartment complex “about as sure a thing as you can get these days” — he noted the frustrations in helping make these projects happen. “There’s been a home built here and there” in the last few years, according to McCann, but “in all honesty we’ve torn more homes down than we built.”
A housing demand exists, he contends, so “why isn’t the supply happening? Hopefully, we’re about to get over that hump.”
McCann is hoping housing will follow the news that at least three companies will be building new facilities in Defiance in 2022. They include A Packaging Group in Harmon Business Park, the Tessenderlo Group fertilizer plant in Enterprise Industrial Park and Keller Logistics’ new packaging facility on Commerce Drive.
“One would think the residential developers would see that we are expending our manufacturing base and it’s going to create a demand for single-family and multi-family homes,” said McCann.
Officials continue to work on new business developments, but can’t reveal details of prospective projects. However, McCann did say there are two other prospects for the Harmon Business Park and one for the so-called “megasite” — an area west of Defiance for a possible large employer.
“We have several companies interested in various northside locations and a company still considering the megasite,” he said.
While McCann’s administration continues to work on housing and employment opportunities, the city also has been focused on cleaning up a number if dilapidated properties in recent years. He is hopeful this will continue as word recently arrived that the state will make available $500,000 to Defiance County for this purpose.
He indicated that city officials plan to work through the county land bank to identify properties to be cleaned up.
Among the prospects in the city are a home on Madison Street and the old Vortex property on Jackson Avenue, according to McCann.
