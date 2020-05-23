Shown are banners of seniors of the class of 2020 from Napoleon High School that were placed on poles in downtown Napoleon. The city of Napoleon is planning to honor the class of 2020 this Saturday with a ceremony. Graduation will be held virtually on Sunday.
City honors high school seniors
