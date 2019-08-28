For the sixth straight year, Defiance’s finance department has been honored by the state auditor’s office.
City Finance Director John Lehner was presented an “award with distinction” plaque during council’s regular meeting Tuesday. The presentation preceded council’s discussion of a proposed new four-year water and sewer rate package (see related story on page A1).
This is the sixth straight year that Lehner and his staff have received the above honor, which recognizes a clean annual audit.
But in presenting the award, Lori Brodie — northwest regional liaison for Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office — noted the strict guidelines for receiving it.
“It’s important to note that this award puts the city of Defiance in a very select group,” she said. “The auditor of state’s office audits about 5,900 entities, and only about 3-5% are even eligible for this award.”
The award is given to local governments and school districts.
Honorees, she said, must meet a number of criteria, including a clean audit report, a complete comprehensive financial report within six months of the fiscal year, no findings for recovery, no material citations, no material weaknesses and deficiencies, no questioned costs, no comments related to ethics referrals and no public records issues.
“... it’s always amazing to me that every city or school district can meet all those,” said Brodie, who also recognized council and the mayor for “accounting for every dollar” in the city.
“I specifically want to recognize John Lehner ... for his outstanding leadership, professionalism and commitment to fiscal integrity,” she added. “I also want to thank his staff.”
Lehner remarked that “we have great staff here. The work they do here through the course of the year is what makes the audit at the end of the year as successful at it is. So thanks to them again.”
In other business Tuesday:
• let lie an ordinance allowing the vacation of a portion of Greenlee Avenue — an undeveloped platted street adjacent to the 800 block of Jackson Avenue. The vacation will narrow Greenlee Avenue — now used as an alley — so two garages built there in the public right-of-way will be on private property. The change is needed for a property transaction.
• approved an annual ordinance accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the county budget commission. This concerns unvoted, existing “inside” millage for $883,200 in property taxes next year benefiting the general, police pension and fire pension funds.
• Mayor Mike McCann told council that the engineering firm for the East High Street reconstruction project will be paid additional funds because more work has been required there. He said the project is not yet complete as issues remain with grass seeding and small rain gardens along the street. At-large Councilman Jill Krutsch also noted ongoing issues with the newly configured intersection of East High and River Drive, where trucks continually drive over the curb and rut the adjacent soil.
• At-large Councilman Steve Waxler passed along a complaint about a resident harboring stray cats on Westgate Drive. Law Director Sean O’Donnell said the person could be cited into court if this can be observed.
• McCann complimented the Maumee Valley Car Club for its car show in downtown Defiance on Saturday. He called it a “wonderful event.” The mayor also noted that chip/seal work was undertaken on Main Street and Darbyshire Drive.
• City Administrator Jeff Leonard informed council that the city will spend $23,950 to hire the engineering firm Burgess and Niple, Columbus, to design sewer-related improvements for the Ralston Avenue seer separation project as well as $24,900 for water and wastewater sludge removal.
