First city historian for Defiance, professor of history at Defiance College from 1964-96 and then in its advancement office until 2002, Randy Buchman has passed into the history books.
Honoring his commitment to the community and the college, confidence in self and his courage in all endeavors, Buchman was recipient of DC’s Pilgrim Medal — its highest honor — in 2003. The medal is bestowed upon alumni or community leaders who exhibit reliance in self, pride in work, courage in conscience, strength in education and faith in God.
Buchman died on July 28 at the age of 93.
Dr. Richanne Mankey, president of Defiance College said that a hallmark of Buchman’s character was respect.
“Randy held people’s respect because he valued people and their opinions,” said Mankey. “He may not always agree, but your point of view mattered to him. He could take two opinions and synthesize them in such a way as to bring people together. Randy also had a confidence that made others feel confident. That’s something we need more in leaders today.”
She continued with an example.
“Early on in my career here Randy came into my office to ask about a situation and he said, ‘Well what are you going to do?’ and I said, ‘Well, it’s not my decision it’s the group’s decision.’ Randy said, ‘That’s right.’ And he left. The interaction was only a few moments, but he wanted to know that I was making a good decision.”
Close friend, John Trautman, who is director of advancement at the college, said that Randy was like a second father to him.
“The first time I met Randy he was teaching a world civilizations class,” Trautman remembered. “I thought I would be able to get a nap during his class, but he engaged the whole room, walking up and down the aisles at Schomburg Auditorium. Needless to say, no one slept. Our relationship continued and eventually we became work colleagues. I always looked up to him as a mentor and a father figure. He even encouraged me to go apply for positions at other colleges. When I asked him if he wanted me to leave Randy said, ‘No, I just wanted you to see what you were capable of accomplishing.’”
Beyond local accomplishments, Buchman was a renowned expert in the histories of American Indians and the Ohio lower lake area. His publications Sorrowful Journey and The Confluence are records of both Native American culture and history as well as the clash of cultures.
Always ready to engage in conversation, that booming bass voice and large smile could brighten a day said current Mayor Mike McCann.
“I always knew when Randy was in the office,” admitted McCann. “All of the people from one end of the building to the other were in a great mood. Randy just had that ability to lift your spirits ... .”
McCann also recounted that, as city historian Randy was always part of conversations from construction projects in the city to determining the vision for how to draw new people.
“We included Randy in archaeological studies for the city to make sure things were done properly,” McCann added. “Randy was always available and willing to help. I remember one time I was welcoming a group of people at Defiance College and I knew Randy was in the audience. I was talking about where the name of Defiance came from and I used the quote, ‘In 1794, Gen. Anthony Wayne declared to Gen. Scott, ‘I defy the English, the Indians and all the devils of hell to take it.’ To that Gen. Scott said, ‘Then we shall call it Defiance.’ After I said it, I heard a loud voice say, ‘That’s not true, Mike.’ Randy did not believe that quote was accurate,” the mayor added with a chuckle.
Soon after his appointment as historian in 2001, Andrew Tuttle passed away in 2003 and he left his coin collection to the city with the condition that a museum would be formed. Along with a trusted staff, Buchman went to work to find a building. It took some time, effort, lots of work and money, but the current museum remains on Third Street between Clinton Street and Wayne Avenue.
Since he had been a part of the Tuttle Museum since its inception it seemed only fitting to ask the current staff there of their impressions of the man.
Judy Dally, a Defiance native who grew up near the Buchman family, has had a close relationship with the family for years.
“We had that family and church connection because we both attended St. John’s UCC here in Defiance,” said Judy. “I also knew him from Defiance College. I didn’t have any classes with him but everyone on campus knew Randy. Of course, I also worked with Randy at the Tuttle (Museum).”
With a background of over 35 years as an elementary educator, Dally was asked by Buchman to be the director of education at the museum. She noted his supportive nature.
“First I would say Randy was a friend,” added Judy. “Especially in the context of the museum Randy was a supportive person. He was open to our ideas while putting his own out there for us to listen to. And he was creative with his ideas. He liked to encompass not just the history of Fort Defiance, he included all of Defiance history.”
Her husband, Herman Dally, who is the curator of collections at the museum was one of Buchman’s students.
“I first met Randy as a college student at Defiance College and took an archaeology field school in the summer of 1968 at the Brookside site,” said Herman. “We also worked in the excavations at the fort grounds with the college, and I worked with him at an archaeological dig in Arizona at Fort Mason. ... Randy asked me to come work as the curator of the Tuttle.”
Commenting on his work over the years with Buchman, Herman has a different perspective from his wife’s.
“He was a friend,” said Herman. “He was also a mentor and I learned so much from him as he was someone I could always talk to. Not only was he a good storyteller, Randy was a good listener.”
Curator of exhibits at the Tuttle Museum, Jan Bechtel, who was formerly the chaplain at Defiance College and also worked in the art gallery, also spoke of her experience with Buchman.
“I was the chaplain at the college for 30 years and director of the art gallery,” Bechtel said. “When my position was eliminated in 2016, Randy asked me to step into the position as curator of exhibits. I had known him because of church, but also because we had both worked at the college. I would not use the term ‘mentor,’ but I would say he was supportive of me as a chaplain and as director of the art gallery. He saw potential for partnership and respected me as a person at the college as well as at the museum.”
A long-time partner in the Town and Gown series as well as fellow history re-enactor Richard Rozevink remembers Buchman as a close friend.
“Randy was a friend and fellow historian,” said Rozevink. “We became pretty close over our years together. He valued my input and we bounced ideas off each other so that we could come up with solutions to challenges together. I would say Randy was a storyteller first ... .”
St. John’s Church UCC, on the campus of Defiance College, will host a memorial for Buchman on Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. during the college’s homecoming celebrations. The Rev. Jim Brehler, pastor at St. John’s, said preparations for the celebration are already underway.
“The memorial that is planned for Randy will be more of a secular one with religious ...,” Brehler said. “Randy was an active member of this church and I know he served on several committees. I have heard from others that he had even served on committees as part of the larger church organization.”
Brehler said that Buchman was an engaging person.
“Up until the COVID pandemic Randy was coming to worship every Sunday,” added Brehler. “Even after he and his wife moved to Glenn Park someone would bring them from there. ... I found him engaging and incredibly knowledgeable about the content when he spoke — and he spoke without notes. When they were unable to come to worship I would send a copy of my sermon and Randy would tell me, ‘I really appreciate getting your sermons. I don’t always agree with you, but I appreciate getting them.’
“That tells me that at least someone is engaging with the sermon,” Brehler added with a chuckle.
Long a part of plans for a city park to remember Native American culture and peoples from the area, Buchman died before its completion. The park on Auglaize Street is named in his honor (Buchman Park on the Glaize).
“The plans are to have the park along the Auglaize between Hopkins Street and Clinton Street in that strip of land that is in a flood plain,” said McCann. “It took me a little while to understand Randy’s vision, but now we all are on board with his plan. It will be a place to sit and reflect on Native American influence here in Defiance.”
Even to the end, Buchman’s sometimes sacrificial commitment to history and community shown through. Now his memory and achievements live on in those who called him teacher, mentor, colleague, friend.
