Defiance Mayor Mike McCann’s administration will continue to look for ways to promote the downtown and small entrepreneurs with the hiring of a Bellefontaine consulting firm.
The city’s board of control (mayor, administrator, finance director and law director) recently agreed to employ the firm Small Nation to examine things and make some recommendations. The cost is $7,500, and will be covered by the city’s engineering budget.
“It’s something (City Planner Niki) Warncke and I have been talking about for six months,” explained McCann. “I repeatedly asked what we can do to reinvigorate our downtown, and this looks like a very good possibility that we need to look into, which is what we’re going to do.”
”It’s just an opportunity for us to visit with another city that’s been successful with (downtown) revitalization,” said Warncke, noting Small Nation’s involvement in helping spruce up Bellefontaine’s downtown area. She said the company’s hiring will allow the city to “gain their opinions on what’s missing (in downtown Defiance). What should we be working on? How should we work on this?”
According to board of control minutes from a meeting on Nov. 23, the plan is to bring Small Nation founder/CEO Jason Duff to town “for a one-day strategy session with local leaders and stakeholders and reviewing on-site building inventory and location analysis.”
A second session “with Defiance stakeholders” is proposed in Bellefontaine “for a building and construction tour of Small Nation properties to include real-world investment data, lunch and a roundtable discussion,” the minutes noted.
The investment in Small Nation “gets them into our town” to make recommendations, explained McCann. “The next step of course would be getting them more engaged. We have people who want to do things.”
One person enthusiastic about the initiative is Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau, which promotes the downtown and other activities, and is funded with city hotel/motel tax money.
“It’s very exciting,” she said. “It’s always great to have outsiders come in and look at what we’re doing because having that outside perspective sometimes makes the difference. ... It gives it a whole new perspective ... .”
One proposal for downtown changes that McCann’s administration continues to consider is the implementation of what is known as a “road diet.” This would change a few downtown traffic patterns and parking options, and provide a bicycle lane.
The idea, which has sparked some opposition, is on hold because the administration has been unable to hold further public meetings on the proposal due to the coronavirus situation.
“Until we can have town hall meetings to discuss it, I’m not going to go anywhere with it,” said McCann.
