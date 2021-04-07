Unlike last year, Defiance city officials plan to open Kingsbury Pool this year, but finding lifeguards could cause some limitations.
That was the word delivered by City Administrator Jeff Leonard during city council's meeting Tuesday night.
Council also handled five legislative items (see related stories) and learned of a possible partnership with Defiance College on water quality monitoring efforts (see related story).
Leonard told council that Defiance is no different than other communities in finding lifeguards for their pools.
"We had a lot of trouble getting a staff together for the pools this summer," he said, noting that the city has reached out to surrounding high schools and will continue to do so. "But there will come a point in time, and I'm hopeful that we're a large enough community that we can actually try to secure the necessary people to keep it open and operational for most of the summer. If not, we certainly will have to look at modifying hours depending upon the workforce that we have."
He noted that qualifying lifeguards must have CPR certification and the "necessary credentials to actually work at the pool. But, look, we're just having a lot of problems with getting help."
At-large Councilman Joe Eureste asked if lifeguard pay should be examined with an eye to attracting help.
"The answer to that is yes, and you also have to realize ... we've got full-time staffing that wouldn't necessarily command some of the prices that these people might want as well ... and I think we have to be sensitive to those issues as well," said Leonard.
But he concluded that "we might have to do that," and added that wages for the city's seasonal employees in general may have to be examined.
Mayor Mike McCann explained that the Kingsbury lifeguard issue is part of a bigger problem.
"We're in a workforce crisis here in the city," he said in reference to conditions throughout Defiance's economy. "I talked to a lot of different employers that tell me, 'I need five employees, I need 10 employees.' I had one tell me last week, 50. They need 50 employees.
"And these are companies that are actively advertising for help," McCann continued. "They have signs on their buildings, they have signs in their yards soliciting for help. They talk about turning work away because they don't have the people to produce it. I believe they are paying competitive wages, Mr. Eureste, but it's a situation where as a community we need to pull ourselves up to attempt to fill these positions and help these folks out. They're desperate, and if we aren't doing the work here, then it's going to get done somewhere and that somewhere isn't here. And we need that work to be done here."
McCann concluded that "it's bad, and we need to work on it."
At-large Councilman Steve Waxler said another problem is that "now you're competing with the government." In a reference to contemporary mindsets, Waxler said, "they (some potential workers) sit home and have everything handed to them. Until that's over with, it's not going to change."
As a result, Leonard observed the number of older workers that are coming to work for the city.
