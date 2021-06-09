Defiance Finance Director John Lehner presented city council with a glowing financial report Tuesday night that's been significantly enhanced by a generous federal government.
Lehner's quarterly report was just one of several topics that received council's attention. Council also was asked to consider rate increases for Riverside Cemetery and discussed the situation with feral cats (see related stories).
Lehner also presented council with balances for water and sewer funds.
The sewer fund was the most healthy at $4,791,011 while the water fund stands at $3,908,793, according to Lehner.
Water revenue is up 12.6% through May while sewer funds are down 1.9%, he reported. But he said this falls in line with the way the city structured its most recent water and sewer rate increases — bolstering water revenue while tamping down sewer revenue to reflect the condition of the two fund balances.
On top of the strong financial numbers, the city also is set to receive $3.26 million from the federal government through the $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)" passed by Congress earlier this year.
Lehner said this will come through the state in two installments, one this year and another about 12 months later.
He noted some of the possible uses:
• COVID mitigation and prevention.
• assistance to businesses and non-profits.
• premium pay to "essential workers," including public health and safety.
• sewer infrastructure projects that meet certain guidelines.
• water infrastructure projects that meet certain guidelines.
• broadband expansion to underserved areas.
• revenue recovery based on a formula. Under this formula, the city can use about $830,000 in APRA money for any purpose to make up for tax receipts depressed by the coronavirus situation, according to Lehner.
He told council that ARPA funds (other than the aforementioned $830,000) can't be used to match federal grants, undertake certain infrastructure projects such as sidewalk construction and paving, pay debt and accumulate "rainy day funds."
