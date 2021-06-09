Carousel - Defiance City logo

Defiance Finance Director John Lehner presented city council with a glowing financial report Tuesday night that's been significantly enhanced by a generous federal government.

Lehner's quarterly report was just one of several topics that received council's attention. Council also was asked to consider rate increases for Riverside Cemetery and discussed the situation with feral cats (see related stories).

According to Lehner, the city's 1.8% income tax is running 24.8% above receipts at this time in 2020. This represents an additional $1,053,770 over what was taken in during the same period last year, although he explained that timing has played a role.
 
For example, last year's tax filing deadline was pushed back from May 15 to July 15. So, the figure for May 2021 does not compare with the city's biggest tax month in 2020, Lehner noted.
 
Still, he observed, even with a more even comparison — city tax revenues through April 2021 compared to those through April 2020, for instance — receipts were up 13.8%.
 
The income tax's growth, combined with federal CARES Act Relief money in 2020 — which was largely used to cover fire department wages — and $600,000 from the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation has allowed the city's general fund balance to reach a historic amount ($5,345,200).
 
Lehner called this "super positive" news, but cautioned that "we have to bear in mind though that it's not an ongoing revenue stream. These are one-time revenues ... and then it will be gone and it will be back to more or less business as usual."
 
City income tax revenues totaled $5,309,097 through May, according to Lehner.
 
The city's 2020 income tax receipts were down about 3.5% compared to 2019, a development attributed to the coronavirus situation. However, this was far less than the 10% that officials had first predicted.

Lehner also presented council with balances for water and sewer funds.

The sewer fund was the most healthy at $4,791,011 while the water fund stands at $3,908,793, according to Lehner.

Water revenue is up 12.6% through May while sewer funds are down 1.9%, he reported. But he said this falls in line with the way the city structured its most recent water and sewer rate increases — bolstering water revenue while tamping down sewer revenue to reflect the condition of the two fund balances.

On top of the strong financial numbers, the city also is set to receive $3.26 million from the federal government through the $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)" passed by Congress earlier this year.

Lehner said this will come through the state in two installments, one this year and another about 12 months later.

He noted some of the possible uses:

• COVID mitigation and prevention.

• assistance to businesses and non-profits.

• premium pay to "essential workers," including public health and safety.

• sewer infrastructure projects that meet certain guidelines.

• water infrastructure projects that meet certain guidelines.

• broadband expansion to underserved areas.

• revenue recovery based on a formula. Under this formula, the city can use about $830,000 in APRA money for any purpose to make up for tax receipts depressed by the coronavirus situation, according to Lehner.

He told council that ARPA funds (other than the aforementioned $830,000) can't be used to match federal grants, undertake certain infrastructure projects such as sidewalk construction and paving, pay debt and accumulate "rainy day funds."

