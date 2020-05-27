Defiance's splash pad is now on course to open on June 1 — for sure — at least as things stand.
Mayor Mike McCann literally broke the news at city council's meeting Tuesday night.
Council also took action on four legislative items, including an amended ordinance dealing with its committee and liaison structure (see related story).
McCann had told The Crescent-News recently that the city was tentatively planning to open the Bronson Park splash pad on June 1. But in the early part of Tuesday's council meeting, he expressed frustration with state officials for not knowing for sure whether the splash pad or playgrounds could open, saying "those are two things that I really, really think it's time to get opened up. We just need the guidelines to do it."
McCann received a partial answer during the meeting, when Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted — a northwest Ohio native — telephoned him to say that he considers the splash pad an aquatic center.
"... he said to me, Mike, as far as I'm concerned your splash pad is an aquatic center, so have at it," McCann told council.
However, the word on playgrounds — which have been closed — is a little less clear. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had felt playgrounds were a coronavirus worry, McCann related, but Husted noted that the agency decided last week that "playgrounds aren't so bad, so we hope to have some guidance on Thursday."
Also Tuesday, At-large Councilman Steve Waxler asked McCann whether the administration is doing anything about nuisance enforcement. The mayor responded: a "modest amount."
One problem, city officials explained, is that the city hasn't hired the seasonal workers needed to mow grass and weeds subject to nuisance violations. This is due to the impact of the coronavirus situation on city revenues.
Waxler observed that it's often the same property owners playing a game with the city, and favored having the properties mowed and the owners billed for the work. But City Administrator Jeff Leonard noted that city officials must give the owners notification each time.
Leonard indicated that (regular) city crews may have to do the mowing.
In another coronavirus-related matter, Leonard explained that the city has been seeing considerable turnover in its workforce, but won't replace vacant jobs for now.
The positions include two firefighters and two in the street department. Some employees have left for other jobs, while three retirements will occur this year as well.
The city wants to learn more about the impact of the coronavirus situation on revenues before deciding what to do, Leonard indicated. Revenues have dropped so far this year.
"You will not find us actually replacing those positions right away," he said. "... We just want to make sure we can look at our finances and make sure that those numbers are going to sort of coincide with hiring these people back or trying to figure out where we need to maybe make some adjustments in these divisions."
Waxler asked what impact this might have on overtime.
According to Leonard, "the overtime will come up," but he said this would still be cheaper than hiring new people.
In other non-legislative business:
• Ward I Councilman Steve Corbitt asked the administration to keep an eye on overflowing trash bins at Douglas and East Second streets. McCann said he spoke with the business there and will make sure it gets cleaned up. Councilman Joshua Mast expressed a similar complaint about a trash bin on Ralston Avenue, near U.S. 24.
• At-large Councilman Jill Krutsch advised that grass clippings not be blown into the street as these can clog up catch basins. Law Director Sean O'Donnell noted that ordinance 905.03A prohibits any material from being placed into the street that might block a storm drain.
• McCann told council that a closing for a parcel of land on Stadium Drive that will be used to develop an apartment building has been held.
• McCann read an excerpt from a Defiance Elementary School class project in which students were asked to write about community partners. The author chose the topic of farmers. McCann said one author will be read at each week's council meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.