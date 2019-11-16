Local firefighters are advancing the cause of carbon monoxide (CO) awareness during a safety initiative by the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office.
Defiance Assistant Fire Chief Tim Bowling encourages residents to “purchase at least one CO alarm if they have any gas-fired appliances, whether they are water heaters, gas logs, a stove. You don’t have to mount them any place special. It’s so easy to put one in place and have it work for you.”
The cost is about $20-30 per monitor, and the devices can be purchased at many retail stores, he indicated.
Bowling’s advice is part of a state initiative to increase CO safety, and takes note of a spring tragedy in Delaware County where four members of a family were killed by CO poisoning in their home. The gas can cause headaches and nausea, and is odorless.
According to Bowling, any gas-fired appliance can produce CO gas, “but it’s a small level of CO as long as they are operating correctly.” Furnaces and water heaters are notorious producers of dangerous levels of CO gas when things go wrong, he indicated.
Proper ventilation is key to removing appliance-produced CO gas, which was an issue in the Delaware County home, Bowling noted.
City firefighters receive a couple calls a month concerning possible CO detection, but many of these are the result of malfunctioning detectors, he said. However, Bowling added that “if you think you have a problem, just call and we’ll try to detect whether there is a problem.”
While firefighters can detect CO gas in a home, he said the source would have to be pinpointed by the gas company. Bowling explained that Ohio Gas Company is particularly helpful in doing so, in which case the appliance would be shut down for repair.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.