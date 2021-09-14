Nearly three years ago, the Defiance Fire Department secured a federal grant to hire six firefighters to help deal with the impact of the Clinton Street bridge’s replacement.
The new bridge opened 21 months ago and the three-year SAFER grant will expire on Oct. 14, but firefighters have made some preparations that will allow retention of at least some of the positions.
During years one and two, the grant paid 75% of the six spots, with the city picking up the difference. That ratio was reduced to 35% grant and 65% city money in the third and final year (set to run out on Oct. 14).
But the six firefighters in those positions will be absorbed into the department after Oct. 14, according to Fire Chief Bill Wilkins.
The city has lost four firefighters in the past two years. Two left in 2020 and two in 2021, but half of those vacant positions were filled this month.
(Zach Mansfield, who has attained his paramedic and fire training certification, and is already on duty, was sworn in Monday along with Kyle Howard. Howard has basic EMT training, but will leave Sunday for the Ohio Fire Academy’s instruction that will conclude on Dec. 3.)
Wilkins told The Crescent-News Monday that the department has applied for a new SAFER grant that would provide 100% funding for three years.
This would allow the department to stay at 27 firefighters — or nine per shift. But as things stand, the department is at 25 firefighters, and is returning to eight-man shifts.
While this represents an upgrade from seven-man shifts 20 years ago, Wilkins said the return to eight-man shifts comes at a time when rescue runs and activity have increased.
“The last time we changed any staffing level back in late 2000 or end of 2001 we hired one person per shift taking us to seven,” explained Wilkins. “If you look over the past 20 years our run volume increased. ... After the bridge opened, you move right into the pandemic which increases the demand. If you look at this year our run volume is the highest it’s ever been for this time in the year.”
Therefore, he added, “you can’t go backward with staffing when your run volume continues to increase. Our only asset is people and our ability to put people out immediately on a call, and that’s what we want to do.”
Wilkins said the city has not heard back on its SAFER grant application, although “we’re still hopeful.” Such applications are nationally competitive, so the city is vying for funding along with numerous other communities across the country.
The city’s plan is to “fully fund” four of the six positions with the new SAFER grant — if it comes through — and pick up the cost for the other two, according to Defiance Finance Director John Lehner.
If the grant does not come through, the city will have to revise its plans and deal with it during this fall’s budgetary process.
“If we do not get the grant, staffing will have to be discussed through the budget process,” said Lehner.
However, filling positions has presented recent challenges. The hiring of Mansfield and Howard came after a second round of testing for the positions.
“It took two tests to get (them) hired,” said Wilkins. “The first didn’t get sufficient candidates. We’re having the same trouble the entire world is having.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.