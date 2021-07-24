Defiance firefighters participated in training this week that, fortunately, they don’t have to use often.
Motorists passing by the city’s water treatment on Baltimore Road may have noticed the six beat-up vehicles there that were used there for the annual extrication training Wednesday through Friday.
“It’s a refresher training we do in-house,” explained Lt. Brandon Case.
The city has three hydraulic devices used for vehicle extrications generally known as the “Jaws of Life.” Two are operated by generator and the third is battery-powered for better mobility.
Case said the devices are used rarely, perhaps less than five times a year.
“We get a decent number of car accidents, but the majority of the time” the occupants can exit through a window or open their doors, Case said. “Fortunately, we don’t get a lot of heavy-damage car accidents where we got to cut people out,” he added.
But when they do, firefighters are trained and ready.
This week’s training was made possible through the six vehicles provided by Vaughn’s Auto Salvage on Hill Avenue in Defiance, according to Case. Vaughn’s dropped the cars off and will be picking them up now that the training is completed.
Vaughn’s has provided vehicles in the past for the annual training while a scrap yard in Okolona (in Henry County) has contributed before as well, Case indicated.
Three city firefighters — Joe Walker, Dennis English and Jay Grzechowiak — oversaw the training.
They completed a two-day training course earlier this year in Dayton at “Crash Course Village,” a facility located in an old steel mill, according to Case.
Its website notes that it has been teaching extrication techniques for 30 years.
