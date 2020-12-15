Defiance firefighters remind residents to think about the hazards which often surface this time of year due to heating efforts and decorative holiday lighting.
In conjunction with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), local firefighters are reminding residents to be leery of a number of these hazards.
With heating season underway, local firefighters encourage residents to check the vent pipes and chimneys in their homes. And “as we go into cold season, people have a tendency to use supplemental heating,” noted Defiance Fire Chief Bill Wilkins.
This can be problematic if circuits or chords become overloaded, especially from supplemental heating and holiday lights.
Wilkins encouraged residents to plug additional heating equipment directly into wall outlets and make sure any devices and chords are UL-approved. And only one device should be plugged into an outlet at one time.
“The safest thing is to plug directly into the outlet and not have a long extension chord,” said Wilkins.
The NFPA/FEMA literature states that 45,000 electrical fires are reported each year, with half involving “lighting equipment or home electrical wiring.”
Defiance Fire Capt. Steve Johnson encouraged residents to contact the city fire department (419-782-2771) or an HVAC professional “if they think there might be an issue.”
Another potential issue is using an open oven to heat a home, he noted. This is discouraged by firefighters.
Johnson and the city fire department provided The Crescent-News with literature from the NFPA and FEMA addressing the seasonal concerns.
Other hazards cited include:
• carbon monoxide. The NFPA notes that incidents involving this odorless gas are more of a problem in winter. Carbon monoxide alarms should be tested at least once monthly, according to literature from the NFPA and FEMA.
• portable generators. These too can be a source of carbon monoxide gas, the NFPA notes, along with electrical shocks and fire hazards.
• candles. According to the NFPA, candle fires peak in December with Christmas Eve and Christmas the top two days. Candle fires averaged 7,900 annually from 2013-17, the organization noted. Candles should be kept at least 12 inches away from combustibles, the literature states.
• Christmas trees. Literature from the NFPA and FEMA advises residents to keep trees at least three feet from such things as fireplaces, radiators, space heaters, candles or heating vents. “A heat source too close to the Christmas tree causes one in every four winter fires,” the literature states. Residents are encouraged to remove their tree after Christmas or when it becomes dry.
