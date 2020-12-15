In an effort to create future leadership capabilities, Defiance’s fire department has been acquainting its members with each other’s responsibilities on a regular basis.
For much of this year, the department’s officers have been swapping roles to some extent. This does not represent a complete exchange of positions, but provides participants with enough experience to learn about different responsibilities over three-month periods.
For example, Lt. Tod Liffick now is serving as the department’s “assistant chief,” which he will hand off to Capt. Todd Ham on Jan. 1 for three months.
However, this is not a complete reversal of roles.
Fire Chief Bill Wilkins is still in charge and Assistant Chief Tim Bowling is still second-in-command. And unlike the officers and firefighters, who work one full 24-hour shift, then take two days off (unless they are called in for an emergency or working overtime), Wilkins and Bowling work traditional shifts each day.
So, the “assistant chief” who is learning the ropes does so on the day he is scheduled to work.
The department has several “areas of operation” which are impacted by the ongoing leadership effort. These include not only assistant chief — which comes with the duties of fire prevention — but also EMS, fire and training.
Wilkins noted that the temporary head of each of these areas also put together a budget for the department’s 2021 spending plans.
“It worked really good at budget time,” explained Wilkins. “They all prepared a budget separately, and then we set down together and made out a (single) budget.”
The department has three captains — Steve Johnson, Ham and Kenton McQuillin — while just beneath them in rank are three lieutenants — Aaron Hopson, Liffick and Brandon Case.
All have participated in the department’s attempt to rotate responsibilities, while all but Ham and Case have been “assistant chief,” according to Wilkins.
The leadership effort is not aimed only at the department’s officers; firefighters can participate as well.
“We’re doing the same thing for firefighters,” explained Wilkins. “Anyone who wants to become a lieutenant or captain, we’re were running a training class once a month.”
Wilkins expects the leadership effort to continue in the future.
“I think it’s something we have in place,” he said. “It seems to be working.”
The effort began in March, according to Wilkins, but not as a consequence of the coronavirus situation.
“It hit at a time when these guys were moving into some of these positions,” he said. “... I’m not going to be around forever and Tim (Bowling) is not either. We’re trying to develop the future of the department. Some of the officers are young officers, and they’re going to be there 10-15 years, so it’s a chance for them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.