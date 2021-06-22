Defiance’s city planning commission denied a measure Monday needed to establish an internet arcade on East Second Street.
The commission’s denial of a related permit for property at 1838 E. Second St. — due west of Defiance’s Kroger store — highlighted the commission’s monthly session Monday afternoon.
The conditional use permit requested for an “adult internet arcade” by Bhikhabhai Patel, Clinton, Md., was turned down unanimously. The commission passed a related motion denying the request “due to the uncertainty” about the business.
This came after Mayor Mike McCann — a commission member — expressed concern about what kind of service the internet arcade would be providing.
Patel indicated that customers would rent time on computers in the arcade to “entertain themselves on computers. It’s a place where they meet and talk, and things of that nature.”
McCann’s concern was that people would use the arcade to view pornography.
“I’ll tell you right up front, sir, my real concern here is that people would gain access to pornographic sites,” McCann told Patel. “It’s a big concern of mine and I think it’s a big concern in our community. And you probably can’t assure me that that’s not going to happen.”
Patel said no.
If that is the case, added McCann, the business probably would not meet the property’s correct zoning.
Patel, who attended Monday’s meeting, did not argue with the decision, saying only “okay” when he was told the permit was denied.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• approved a variance request by Wes Schultz, 2029 Westwood Ave., to construct a pole barn measuring 30 feet by 40 feet and 16 feet in height on his property. The variance allows exceptions to the city planning code allowing an accessory use in a yard and a building exceeding 720-square feet. McCann expressed the city’s concern that the lot is separate from Schultz’s residential lot which could create neighborhood issues in the future. However, as a condition of the variance request approved Monday, the two lots must be sold together in the future.
• approved an alley vacation requested by Daniel Perez, 1109 Ayersville Ave., for the alley between 101 Hill St. and the rear of 1109 and 1101 Ayersville Ave. The matter will go to city council for the final say.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.