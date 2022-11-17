As Defiance officials prepare their 2023 budget (see related stories), they’ve also presented city council with a recap of the municipality’s debt obligations, which total nearly $51.5 million this year.
As Defiance officials prepare their 2023 budget (see related stories), they’ve also presented city council with a recap of the municipality’s debt obligations, which total nearly $51.5 million this year.
This sounds like a lot on the surface, but the amount is well within reason for the city to maintain a solid bond rating with Standard & Poor’s. This rating is key in that it allows the city to receive favorable interest rates when adding to its debt load.
According to figures put together by Finance Director John Lehner — and shared with council during budget talks this week — the city’s debt obligations totaled $51,498,231 this year while this figures to drop to $46,106,760 by the end of 2023.
The city is scheduled to make principal payments of $5,391,470 next year along with $958,480 in interest.
Water and sewer projects make up the bulk (84%) of this debt at $43.3 million, and much of this is commanded by Ohio EPA mandates.
For example, the largest single project is the recently completed granulated activated carbon upgrade at the Baltimore Road water treatment plant. While this improved the city’s water quality, it came at a significant price.
The city owes some $9,405,000 on the project, although water rates were not significantly impacted. Another $10 million or so is owed for other water plant-related projects, including $4.7 million remaining on the city’s reservoir construction (built in 2007).
All water plant project debt totals almost $19.5 million.
As a group, the city’s mandated combined sewer separation/infiltration reduction projects are about the same size.
While water treatment plant debt — including the aforementioned GAC upgrade — totals nearly $19.5 million, the referenced sewer projects reach $19.3 million.
Sewer-related debt in total is $23.8 million.
The remaining debt is scattered among other projects, including $2.1 million for the new Defiance Municipal Court (built in 2010), $1.5 million for Commerce Drive’s upcoming extension and almost $1.4 million for recent water meter upgrades.
The good news for city planners is that some debt will be falling off in the next few years.
Next year this will include final payments for a waterworks system bond ($515,000), sewer improvement bond ($355,000), the city’s Bronson Park splash pad ($194,000), a South Clinton Street improvement bond ($54,000) and an ambulance acquisition ($43,000).
Those total $1.16 million while much smaller additional obligations are due to fall in 2024 and 2025, but significant payoffs for other projects will have to several more few years. However, the years 2028, 2029 and 2030 are scheduled to see payoffs of sewer-related debt.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.