Feral cats continue to be a topic on Defiance City Council's mind.
Mayor Mike McCann informed council Tuesday night what he did about a question raised on the subject last week by At-large Councilman Joe Eureste. The administration also presented council with glowing numbers during a fiscal update and asked members to mull an increase in Riverside Cemetery rates (see related stories).
On the feral cat front, McCann said he spoke with Lisa Weaner (executive director of the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter) and Stacie Fedderke (humane/animal care director of the Fort Defiance Humane Society) about the matter. He suggested that council invite both in for a related discussion.
Ward 4 Counilman Chris Engel encouraged this "the sooner the better."
McCann said Weaner provided the city with a book called "Managing Community Cats, A Guide for Municipal Leaders."
Too, he noted that the humane society can provide traps for feral cats. Once captured, cats can be brought to the animal shelter and tested for feline leukemia, but if this is positive the cat would have to be euthanized, according to McCann.
The cat also could be spayed and neutered at which point it would be returned to its environment, he indicated.
"But they (the animal shelter) don't take cats in that are healthy, feral cats and just euthanize them," explained McCann.
Continuing with his recollection of the discussion he had with Weaner and Fedderke, the mayor said they observed that feral cats do help control mice, rats and chipmunks.
As for what the city is doing, McCann and Law Director Sean O'Donnell noted that a Defiance resident was cited into Defiance Municipal Court for feeding feral cats, which is prohibited by the city code.
The offender entered a plea and was sentenced, according to O'Donnell.
Also Tuesday, McCann read an email circulated by the city's assistant water plant superintendent, Joe Ewers, concerning Sunday's water line break and boil advisory. The break in the 16-inch line prompted the city to issue a boil alert Sunday until the line could be repaired and the water supply properly tested.
Ewers thanked various city officials who helped deal with the break.
"This is the time to grab a positive out of a negative," he stated. "... We worked very hard on Sunday to not let it get to that point (a boil advisory), but we were unable to. And for as long a 40-hour period as it was, because of the hard work and dedication of many people, that's all we had."
He noted that some city employees worked from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
The advisory was lifted around 10 p.m. Monday following the requisite testing.
While the break caused a boil advisory, it also prompted city officials to close the Bronson Park splash pad Sunday afternoon.
McCann noted the various ways the public was informed of the advisory, saying "I don't know how we can do any better than what we did getting the information out."
In other business Tuesday:
• council let lie, following a second reading, an ordinance allowing an engineering contact with Mannik & Smith Group, Maumee, to design the extension of Commerce Drive. The legislation is scheduled to return for a third and final reading at council's June 22 meeting.
• council held two executive sessions to discuss the purchase of property and economic development assistance.
• Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt asked the administration to look into the condition of 416 Highland St. where, he said, high grass "looks hideous" and a car full of junk is parked. City Administrator Jeff Leonard said he would look into the matter.
• Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel asked whether mosquito spraying was proceeding. Leonard answered affirmatively and noted that this will be continuing.
• Corbitt said he received a call from a resident about an obscene sign on Terrawenda Drive. He acknowledged the contentious times, but said people also have the right to enjoy their property. He urged residents to "respect each other."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.