WAUSEON — City Council here handled a short agenda Monday evening focused on a park board presentation and a city ordinance.
Council member Patrick Griggs summarized the report from the tree commission meeting held on Nov. 8. He reported that current city charges for the Memorial Tree Program, which includes planting of a tree and a plaque, is $360.
In an effort to make purchasing trees more cost effective, the commission recommended that the city lower the price to $250. Even with the lowered cost, Griggs reported, the planting of five trees would allow for purchase of one new tree in case of tree failure. Council agreed unanimously.
Harold Stickley, council member of the park board presented a report of its recent meeting and offered three recommendations to council.
First, revision of the policy/reservation forms for the rental of shelter houses, to be effective Jan. 1, 2022, with a review scheduled in two years. The following is the newly approved fee scale:
• HC and Rotary: $200 fee with a $150 deposit for residents
$225 fee with a $175 deposit for non-residents
• Reighard: $60 fee with $40 deposit for residents
$85 fee with $65 deposit for non-residents
Additional recommendations included changing reservation hours to 8-10 a.m., with residents given priority for reservations and January will be reserved for open rentals to residents. February will be open to non-residents for reservations. Anyone who is not current in income tax and/or water/sewer payments will be considered ineligible to reserve shelters.
Second, the board recommended creation of a memorial bench program. The benches would be placed in one of twenty predesignated spots or replace old benches at Homecoming Park. The cost of each bench would be $2,500.
Conversion of the existing basketball courts at Homecoming Park into three pickle ball courts was the final recommendation of the park board.
The council easily passed all three recommendations.
On Nov. 1, the finance committee met in order to determine how to use the remaining $134,952 in COVID relief funds. Steve Schneider, council member, reported that the committee recommends using $40,000 to install R-Tech fiber optic in all the city buildings. This option would benefit all the city departments and seemed the best use of the funds.
An additional $90,000 was recommended for the purchase of a replacement raw screen disgestor for the sewage system. The benefit of this purchase would be for the entire city.
Both of these items were easily passed by the council.
The only piece of legislation to be presented was a second reading of one piece of legislation which would approve amendments to codified ordinances pertaining to tap fees for sanitary sewer, storm sewer and water services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.