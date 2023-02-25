WAUSEON — A park board meeting report and a resolution for increasing the pay scale were topics at Wauseon City Council’s regular session Monday.
Councilman Harold Stickley reported the first topic at the park board meeting concerned the native grassland project being looked at for Homecoming Park. Laura Kamp wants to pursue that project.
The board discussed concerns about the Wauseon High School cross country team routes used in the project area.
Council Member Sarah Heising brought up the concern of spectators at cross country events. Her concern comes from the fact that spectators like to follow the runners and could damage the plants.
Tom McWatters, city solicitor agreed that should be considered.
Stickley brought up the second topic — the baseball fields at Biddle Park. The committee discussed options to reseed the baseball diamonds that were tiled last year. The cost to hire an outside business to do the reseeding was reportedly significantly more cost than for public employees to do it.
Finally, Stickley reported that Rotary Club is working on improving the parks in the city. He reported that Rotary intends to begin with North Park. This means that the equipment will be removed and replaced. The swings at North Park will remain with two different play sets for different age groups.
Rotary Club, the City and the park board are looking into rubber mulch for the parks. Rotary also wants to place a park near the pavilion at Homecoming Hill, Stickley reported.
The council approved Laura Kamp to oversee and make decisions regarding the native grassland project at Homecoming Park.
A few pieces of legislation concerning pay scales were also considered during the meeting.
Three resolutions for new pay scales for council members, the city solicitor and the mayor were fast-tracked after one reading. Each in turn was voted for emergency legislation, meaning that they go into effect upon Mayor Kathy Huner’s signature.
A second reading passed for a resolution authorizing Mayor Huner to enter into an agreement to negotiate for a pedestrian hybrid beacon on North Shoop Avenue.
This beacon was recommended for safety concerns for individuals using the Wabash Cannonball Trail.
With its passage the resolution is slated for final reading and passage at the next meeting.
