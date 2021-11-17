Defiance City Council took a look at the city's entire proposed 2022 budget during a special meeting Tuesday night, and overall spending is pegged for a decrease.
Included is a proposed $4.3 capital budget, a large of share of which is dedicated to street work (see related story). Northwithstanding Tuesday's review, the budget must still be approved by council in coming weeks.
The city's annual spending document is bolstered by what Finance Director John Lehner has described as "historically high reserves" (about $5.4 million) for the city. This is largely due to federal money the city has received as a result of the coronavirus situation, but also a strong performance by the city's 1.8% income this year.
Lehner made this assessment in the document he prepared for Tuesday's meeting, but the spending plan is reduced from what was approved for 2021. As it stands, the overall budget totals $52.2 million, is 9.9% ($5.75 million) less than the figure set aside for 2021.
The budget makes no provision for additional positions while employee wage increases — already set in contracts with the city's three unions (police, fire and municipal workers) — will be a modest 2.5%.
The city police department is scheduled to add one spot for a second school resource officer — to be compensated by the city schools — but this is offset by the loss of a firefighter position. The latter is caused by the expiration of a grant that had allowed the city to hire six additional firefighters to prepare for the temporary closure of the Clinton Street bridge in 2019 when the department manned two stations.
This did not square with Fire Chief Bill Wilkins who wanted the department's firefighter rolls maintained to ensure nine-man shifts. He made his case during Tuesday's meeting, noting that fire and EMS runs have risen from 1,785 in 2000 to 2,724 so far this year.
"Right now we're probably in line to go over 3,000 runs this year," explained Wilkins, noting that in 2000 the department was brought up to seven firefighters per shift.
Despite the overall budget decrease, the city's proposed 2022 general fund ($11.53 million) — which handles many of the government's day-to-day functions — is 6.4% higher than the amount set for 2021 ($10.84 million).
The general fund looks to remain healthy throughout, going from $4.47 million at the beginning of 2021 to a projected figure of $5.42 million on Dec. 31, a 21.4% increase. A projected 14.1% increase in the city's 1.8% income tax — assessed on those who live and work in Defiance — has helped those numbers along, and is expected to take final collections to $12 million, an all-time high.
However, Lehner is forecasting a 5.9% drop in the general fund carryover by the end of 2022. If this comes to fruition, the balance would stand at $5.1million. Despite the large increase this year — following a decrease in 2020 — he has pegged 2022 income tax collections at $11.6 million, representing a 3% drop.
A few other budget highlights:
• the water budget would return to more normal levels next year, going from $7.6 million in 2020 to $7,571,074 in 2022 after rising to about $17 million this year. The reason for this was the installation of a new granulated activated carbon treatment system that is expected to go online next year and take care of impurities in the drinking water. Another increase in water and sewer rates is planned next year as part of a multi-year package previously approved by council.
• the city's police and fire fund would go from $6,395,570 to $6,702,740, a 4.8% increase. The fund relies on a 0.3% dedicated share of the city's income tax receipts and transfers from the general fund.
• next year's budget will include more than $100,000 in city funds for the new Bronson Park splash pad park. A large share of the park was covered with donations from businesses, but one company (Credit Adjustments) which had pledged $150,000 fell short by $100,000 due to changed economic conditions related to the coronavirus situation, according to Lehner.
• a request for $100,000 in the building inspection department to help remove blighted properties was reduced to $15,000. But the $100,000 in spending for this work may be possible by using revolving loan funds instead, Lehner noted.
• the city parks department had requested an additional full-time employee due to additional maintenance needed for the city's upgraded parks. While this request was turned by the administration, it did commit to additional overtime and a full staff of seasonal part-time workers — at more favorable wages than in the past. These had already increased from $9 per hour to $12 per hour earlier this year, according to Lehner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.