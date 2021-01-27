A local organization's request to use city CARES Relief Act money to offset tough times for its child care program drew concerns from a majority of Defiance City Council members Tuesday night.
A related ordinance was one of four legislative items handled by council Tuesday. Mayor Mike McCann also noted the official start of the traffic roundabout construction project at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues and received a question about dealing with Defiance's deer herd (see related stories).
Approximately 75% of the city's $1.2 million in federal CARES Act funds had been used for fire department wages, according to Defiance Finance Director John Lehner. But some $30,000 remains for possible use by the Defiance Area YMCA's child care program.
The legislation considered Tuesday notes that under the act's guidelines, funds can be used for small businesses "to reimburse costs of business interruption caused by required closures in response to the pandemic."
The ordinance also states that the $30,000 will help the YMCA "alleviate the economic hardship it has faced in its child care program due to local business closures, local layoffs and more parents working from home."
Council tabled action on the ordinance after a first reading with five of seven voting members expressing reservations about the proposal. Only At-large Councilman Joe Eureste pledged support, saying it would go to a "good organization" and a "good need."
"In my opinion I think it's something that I would support, and I will vote yes on," he said. "It's not something that we would probably do all the time. There are exceptions to what some of the needs are in the community and some of the things that we would probably say yes to or, if it's not something to what the majority of council wants, we could say no."
No one disagreed with Eureste's sentiment about the YMCA's value to Defiance, but those who expressed reservations cautioned that a financial commitment would set a precedent that would invite other requests.
Technically, the city has no more CARES money, Lehner indicated, but the money improved the municipal government's bottom line substantially.
With fire department wages covered by the federal cash for two months or more, the city was able to save on general fund and police/fire fund expenses. So while the city's income tax revenues dropped 3.5% last year, the general fund's balance increased by about 35%, going from $3.1 million to start 2020 to $4.2 million when it ended, according to Lehner.
Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel was the first to raise an issue with the proposal. He said he wasn't 100% against it, but cautioned that it could "open a can of worms," because someone else may say, "you did this for the Y, can't you do this for us?"
At-large Councilman Steve Waxler noted that it would put the city in a difficult position.
"I don't think we need be giving money away unless we're going to give it away to all the businesses that have lost or come and ask for it," he said.
Lehner responded that "in my mind I wouldn't suggest that we entertain any others."
He said the administration's feeling is that "maybe the Y is a little bit unique as an entity in a community, but that's not really for me to say."
But Waxler said "I don't think we can entertain one and not leave that open to everybody else that comes and asks for it. I just think we're putting ourselves in a bad situation here."
Too, he said the YMCA should have first explained its need to council before the proposal came to legislation.
Ward 3 Councilman Josh Mast noted that despite the city sitting "on a mountain of money," no one knows what the pandemic will bring in 2021. Therefore, he too advised caution.
"It would be a mistake to think we're on the far side of this pandemic thing, and that we're sitting on this mountain of money and just want to start handing it out," he said.
Mast said other things might come up for which the city will need the $30,000.
"I agree with everyone else that you're opening up a bread line here where, unfortunately, there are a lot of people hurting and a lot of people could use the money," Mast added.
At-large Councilman Jill Krutsch and Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock also expressed reservations because the proposal might invite other requests for money.
"I agree with Mr. Waxler in the sense that there are a lot of community organizations even similar to what we have here with the child care program that has lost substantially," said Hancock.
He added that the ones he spoke to have experienced drops of "at least 40%."
"... if we contribute to one we're going to have to contribute to the other ones as well," he said.
In the end council tabled the ordinance, mentioning the possibility of inviting YMCA officials to a future meeting to explain further.
