Contested Defiance City Council races and a tax request in the Ney area for new construction highlight Defiance County election ballots this fall.

In Defiance, six candidates are seeking three at-large seats that will be decided on Nov. 2.

Incumbents Joe Eureste, Jill Krutsch and Steve Waxler join candidates Chris Mack, Angie Miller and Jeremiah Roehrig in seeking four-year terms that begin in January.

The non-voting council president’s position — its holder votes only in the rare occasion of a procedural tie — has two candidates. Former Ward I Councilman Pete Lundberg will try to unseat the incumbent, Dave McMaster, who is finishing his first term.

Council's four ward seats — held by Steve Corbitt (Ward 1), John Hancock (Ward 2), Joshua Mast (Ward 3) and Chris Engel (Ward 4) — are up for election in 2023 as is the mayor's position, held by Mike McCann.

Meanwhile, voters in Ney and Washington Township are being asked to approve a 2-mill, 10-year property tax levy for construction of a new fire station at the site of the former Ney High School on The Bend Road. The fire department currently is located on Ohio 15 in Ney.

Elsewhere, voters in the Northeastern Local, Central Local and Hicksville school districts are deciding contested board of education races while those in five of the county's 12 townships (Delaware, Highland, Mark, Noble and Tiffin) have choices to make for trustee positions.

All Defiance County voters — and their counterparts in Fulton, Henry and Williams counties — are being asked to approve the Four County ADAMhs Board's 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for operating expenses.

Headquartered on Ohio 66 in Henry County, just south of Archbold, the agency provides mental health and drug/alcohol addiction services in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties.

The levy was first approved in 1982 and last received renewal in November 2016 with 66% support among voters in the four counties. It generates about $1.85 million annually.

The list of issues and candidates on Defiance County ballots:

Boards of education

Ayersville

(elect two)

Kyle Brown

Erica McGuire

unexpired term (elect one)

H. Matthew Hanenkrath

Central Local

(elect three)

Austin Imm

David Karlstadt (inc.)

Kristi Kimpel

Jeff Timbrook (inc.)

Defiance City

(elect two)

Cathy Davis (inc.)

Michael Wahl (inc.)

Hicksville

Exempted Village

(elect three)

Stephanie Karacson-Mazur (inc.)

Galen Methvin

Gabriel Oberlin (write-in)

Eric Vetter (write-in)

Northeastern Local

(elect three)

Mike Boff (inc.)

John Higbea (inc.)

Brian McDowell

Eric Wiemken (inc.)

Northwest Educational

Service Center

No candidates filed

Municipal offices

Defiance

Council president

David McMaster (inc.)

Pete Lundberg

At-large council

(elect three)

Joe Eureste (inc.)

Jill Krutsch (inc.)

Christopher Mack

Angie Miller

Jeremiah Roehrig

Steve Waxler (inc.)

Hicksville

Council

(elect four)

Michael Barth (inc.)

Ron Beverly Sr. (inc.)

Toni Egly

John Hart (write-in)

Charles Martin (app. inc.)

Ney

Council

(elect four)

Rocky Brodbeck (inc.)

Adam Coy (inc.)

Barbara Rosebrock (app. inc.)

Lance Rosebrock (app. inc.)

Sherwood

Council

(elect four)

James Hohenberger (inc.)

Michael Sudholtz (inc.)

Kyle Vance

Township offices

(elect two trustees)

Adams

William Burkhart (inc.)

Jack Schliesser (inc.)

Defiance

Diane Mayer (inc.)

Dan Peck (inc.)

Delaware

Jason Etchison

Michael Moats (inc.)

Steven Rohrs

Trent Smith

Jacob Timbrook (inc.)

Farmer

Jeff Panico (inc.)

Jon Timbrook (inc.)

Hicksville

Joshua Metz (inc.)

Zane Zeedyk (inc.)

Highland

Stephen Baldwin

Steven Flory

Richard Hoschock (inc.)

Ken Zachrich (inc.)

Mark

David Miller

John Panico (inc.)

Alex Renollet (inc.)

Chuck Wonderly

Milford

Thomas Deitsch (inc., write-in)

Edward Perry (inc., write-in)

Noble

Scott Clemens

Otto Nicely

Mark Shininger

Kyle Weber

Richland

Joel Martin (inc.)

Julie Rittenhouse

Tiffin

Jeremy Backhaus (write-in)

Dillon Cereghin

Brady Woolace (inc.)

Washington

Gary Crites (inc.)

John Grine (inc.)

Tax, ballot issues

Four County ADAMhs Board: a 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.

Ney Village: an additional 2-mill, 10-year levy for fire protection.

Washington Township: an additional 2-mill, 10-year levy for fire protection.

Highland Township: a 0.4-mill, five-year renewal levy for necessary expenses.

Highland Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for necessary expenses.

Highland Township: a 0.6-mill, five-year renewal levy for necessary expenses.

Mark Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for necessary expenses.

Ayersville Local Schools: a 1.6-mill, five-year renewal levy for necessary expenses.

Ayersville Local Schools: a 1%, five-year renewal levy for necessary expenses.

Defiance City precinct Ward 3-C: a local option for Sunday sales from 10 a.m.-midnight for wine and mixed beverages for Aldi, Inc.

