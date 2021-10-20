Contested Defiance City Council races and a tax request in the Ney area for new construction highlight Defiance County election ballots this fall.
In Defiance, six candidates are seeking three at-large seats that will be decided on Nov. 2.
Incumbents Joe Eureste, Jill Krutsch and Steve Waxler join candidates Chris Mack, Angie Miller and Jeremiah Roehrig in seeking four-year terms that begin in January.
The non-voting council president’s position — its holder votes only in the rare occasion of a procedural tie — has two candidates. Former Ward I Councilman Pete Lundberg will try to unseat the incumbent, Dave McMaster, who is finishing his first term.
Council's four ward seats — held by Steve Corbitt (Ward 1), John Hancock (Ward 2), Joshua Mast (Ward 3) and Chris Engel (Ward 4) — are up for election in 2023 as is the mayor's position, held by Mike McCann.
Meanwhile, voters in Ney and Washington Township are being asked to approve a 2-mill, 10-year property tax levy for construction of a new fire station at the site of the former Ney High School on The Bend Road. The fire department currently is located on Ohio 15 in Ney.
Elsewhere, voters in the Northeastern Local, Central Local and Hicksville school districts are deciding contested board of education races while those in five of the county's 12 townships (Delaware, Highland, Mark, Noble and Tiffin) have choices to make for trustee positions.
All Defiance County voters — and their counterparts in Fulton, Henry and Williams counties — are being asked to approve the Four County ADAMhs Board's 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for operating expenses.
Headquartered on Ohio 66 in Henry County, just south of Archbold, the agency provides mental health and drug/alcohol addiction services in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties.
The levy was first approved in 1982 and last received renewal in November 2016 with 66% support among voters in the four counties. It generates about $1.85 million annually.
The list of issues and candidates on Defiance County ballots:
Boards of education
Ayersville
(elect two)
Kyle Brown
Erica McGuire
unexpired term (elect one)
H. Matthew Hanenkrath
Central Local
(elect three)
Austin Imm
David Karlstadt (inc.)
Kristi Kimpel
Jeff Timbrook (inc.)
Defiance City
(elect two)
Cathy Davis (inc.)
Michael Wahl (inc.)
Hicksville
Exempted Village
(elect three)
Stephanie Karacson-Mazur (inc.)
Galen Methvin
Gabriel Oberlin (write-in)
Eric Vetter (write-in)
Northeastern Local
(elect three)
Mike Boff (inc.)
John Higbea (inc.)
Brian McDowell
Eric Wiemken (inc.)
Northwest Educational
Service Center
No candidates filed
Municipal offices
Defiance
Council president
David McMaster (inc.)
Pete Lundberg
At-large council
(elect three)
Joe Eureste (inc.)
Jill Krutsch (inc.)
Christopher Mack
Angie Miller
Jeremiah Roehrig
Steve Waxler (inc.)
Hicksville
Council
(elect four)
Michael Barth (inc.)
Ron Beverly Sr. (inc.)
Toni Egly
John Hart (write-in)
Charles Martin (app. inc.)
Ney
Council
(elect four)
Rocky Brodbeck (inc.)
Adam Coy (inc.)
Barbara Rosebrock (app. inc.)
Lance Rosebrock (app. inc.)
Sherwood
Council
(elect four)
James Hohenberger (inc.)
Michael Sudholtz (inc.)
Kyle Vance
Township offices
(elect two trustees)
Adams
William Burkhart (inc.)
Jack Schliesser (inc.)
Defiance
Diane Mayer (inc.)
Dan Peck (inc.)
Delaware
Jason Etchison
Michael Moats (inc.)
Steven Rohrs
Trent Smith
Jacob Timbrook (inc.)
Farmer
Jeff Panico (inc.)
Jon Timbrook (inc.)
Hicksville
Joshua Metz (inc.)
Zane Zeedyk (inc.)
Highland
Stephen Baldwin
Steven Flory
Richard Hoschock (inc.)
Ken Zachrich (inc.)
Mark
David Miller
John Panico (inc.)
Alex Renollet (inc.)
Chuck Wonderly
Milford
Thomas Deitsch (inc., write-in)
Edward Perry (inc., write-in)
Noble
Scott Clemens
Otto Nicely
Mark Shininger
Kyle Weber
Richland
Joel Martin (inc.)
Julie Rittenhouse
Tiffin
Jeremy Backhaus (write-in)
Dillon Cereghin
Brady Woolace (inc.)
Washington
Gary Crites (inc.)
John Grine (inc.)
Tax, ballot issues
Four County ADAMhs Board: a 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Ney Village: an additional 2-mill, 10-year levy for fire protection.
Washington Township: an additional 2-mill, 10-year levy for fire protection.
Highland Township: a 0.4-mill, five-year renewal levy for necessary expenses.
Highland Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for necessary expenses.
Highland Township: a 0.6-mill, five-year renewal levy for necessary expenses.
Mark Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for necessary expenses.
Ayersville Local Schools: a 1.6-mill, five-year renewal levy for necessary expenses.
Ayersville Local Schools: a 1%, five-year renewal levy for necessary expenses.
Defiance City precinct Ward 3-C: a local option for Sunday sales from 10 a.m.-midnight for wine and mixed beverages for Aldi, Inc.
