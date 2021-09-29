Defiance City Council is being asked to raise Riverside Cemetery rates.
Council let lie an ordinance presented Tuesday night by Mayor Mike McCann's administration that mirrors a plan city officials shared with council several months ago.
Council also approved four ordinances concerning water-quality issues — including two related to wetlands construction on East River Drive (see related story) — and was informed about the planned opening of the city's latest traffic roundabout (see related story).
The cemetery rate ordinance the administration brought forward Tuesday included the same proposals discussed with council in June.
City Finance Director John Lehner reviewed in detail the new fee schedule, but in the end council did not discuss the proposal or approve the related ordinance. Rather, council let lie the ordinance after a first reading, thus reserving it for a second at council's meeting next week.
Lehner noted that the city last raised cemetery rates in 2010 and tried in 2014, but this was turned back by voters through a referendum.
Riverside Cemetery is far from producing enough revenue to cover its expenses, but city officials are attempting to offset some of the cost to operate the facility.
The ordinance does not include an emergency clause, so it would not take effect until 30 days after passage, if council moves forward. Lehner reminded council that this might prompt a "little rush on lots," although he said this is "not a big deal, just something of note."
As for the lack of an emergency clause, he said, "we couldn't really justify putting an emergency clause on it, and especially because it was such a contentious issue a few years ago."
The present price for services, with the proposed rate structure for both alternates in parenthesis, is:
• burial of ashes: weekday, $200 ($225); weekday after 2 p.m., $250 ($275); Saturday, $250 ($275); Saturday after 11 a.m., $300 ($325); Sunday/holiday, $300 ($325).
• opening/closing mausoleum: $500 ($525).
• adult interment: weekday, $400 ($425); weekday after 2 p.m., $450 ($475); Saturday, $500 ($525); Saturday after 11 a.m., $550 ($575); Sunday/holiday, $550 ($575).
• infant interment: weekday, $250 ($275); weekday after 2 p.m., $300 ($325); Saturday, $300 ($325); Saturday after 11 a.m., $350 ($375); Sunday/holiday, $350 ($375).
• disinterment: $1,000 plus charges by vault company, if any.
• infant disinterment: $500 plus charges by vault company, if any
• ashes disinterment, $300 plus charges by vault company, if any.
Current lot rates, with the proposed new rates in parenthesis under alternate one:
• resident infant, $125 ($150); non-city resident infant, $175, ($200).
• resident, one lot, $375 ($400); non-city resident, $450 ($475).
• resident, two lots, $600 ($650); non-city resident, $750 ($800).
• resident, three lots, $850 ($925); non-city resident, $1,025 ($1,100).
• resident, four lots, $1,050 ($1,150); non-city resident, $1,250 ($1,350).
• resident, five or more lots, $250 per lot ($275); non-city resident, $300 per lot ($350).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.