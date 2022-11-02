Defiance City Council was informed of some positive economic development news during its regular meeting Tuesday.
But with three of seven voting members absent, council lacked the requisite number of votes to move forward its legislative agenda quickly.
This consisted of four ordinances in all, including one that would allow planning for major infrastructure improvements in the Darbyshire Drive neighborhood. All were let lie following first readings (see related story).
Earlier, Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Erika Willitzer's provided her monthly update, with at least one eye-opening bit of news: a food-making company is coming to Defiance.
"We have a food manufacturing company that is siting in Defiance," she told council. "A formal announcement's going to come later in November, early December, for that. They're just getting all the legal stuff in order before they can make that announcement. I'm very excited as the city is as well."
But that may not be not all, according to Willitzer.
"Our team and the city officials, and they're engineering team ... we're working on another project," she said. "And there's a lot of uncertainty at this point in time, but we have those company executives coming into town next week, so we've preparing for that meeting."
A "site selector" also was on hand in recent weeks, undertaking a tour of potential industrial sites in Defiance County with Willitzer.
She noted that this person also looked at the so-called "megasite" in Defiance County, an area just west of Defiance that could be used for a major industry, if one wants to locate there.
"He is with one of the largest site selector companies in the United States," she said. "... He told me he was very impressed with Defiance, mainly because he didn't even understand the depth of the diversification we had when it comes to industry. ... He really liked the megasite, and he had me send all the data for the megasite to him and he's going to forward all that information to some of his top-tier clients."
Willitzer also informed council that her office recently toured B&B Molded Plastics on Ottawa Avenue — displaying a few of the products made there — along with A Packaging Group, a new manufacturer of dispensers for the cosmetics industry that has opened in the new Harmon Business Park along Domersville Road.
Moving along, she informed council that an "end user" for the new speculation building on Elliott Road is close to being finalized. A formal announcement will be made at that time, according to Willitzer.
The city's planning commission recently approved a site plan and zoning variance last week for an "accessory building" there to the existing DECKD manufacturing facility.
Too, Willitzer explained some of the initiatives her office is undertaking.
This includes a networking fall breakfast planned on Tuesday, coordinating a "second chance program" for persons with criminal convictions who want to try to re-enter the workforce and a mentoring program.
A longer term project is a plan to install four large American "Flags of Freedom" along U.S. 24 — two approaching Defiance from the east, and two approaching town from the west — honoring veterans.
The CIC plans to take its time on this project and wants to initiate a fundraising effort, according to Willitzer. This would include plaques for those who donate $500 to the project.
"Our goal is to hopefully have a lot of the funds raised by the end of 2023," she said. "So, people are not going to be seeing these flags right away. These are massive flags. It's going to be a big project."
