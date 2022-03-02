Defiance City Council hosted a public hearing Tuesday evening on a downtown development proposal with a considerable crowd on hand.
The hearing highlighted council's light agenda Tuesday when it also approved a single legislative item (see below).
The state-required hearing considered a proposal to create downtown redevelopment districts (DRDs) to provide tax incentives to building owners and create funds for future infrastructure improvements.
Eleven, 10-acre DRDs would be established in which tax incentives would be offered to those investing in particular projects within their boundaries, much like a tax increment financing district where redirected property taxes are used to pay for public infrastructure improvements.
Those investing funds within the districts would be eligible to have up to a 70% of new property taxes — existing taxes would not be included — redirected back into the districts for 10-30 years. The hope is that this program would generate enough money to establish an infrastructure grant program for building owners years into the future, according to the city's planner, Niki Warncke.
Revenue generated form the districts could be used for several different purposes:
• investment in a TIF to pay for infrastructure.
• providing loans or grants to historic building owners
• providing loans to non-historic buildings within DRDs for repairs and improvements.
• giving 20% of revenues to a nonprofit organization that has an economic development function for DRDs.
Tuesday’s public hearing follows a presentation made to council by the Montrose Group — a Columbus consulting firm — in December.
Council will be asked to pass an ordinance in the future establishing the DRDs.
Several council members and persons with downtown building interests were on hand Tuesday.
One question asked whether the city might provide building owners with financial assistance up font — before infrastructure grant funds are built up.
Warncke noted that no funds are available to grant to building owners yet, as this might take a number of years for the fund to build up.
"It's just a matter of seeing how much money comes in," she said.
However, Mayor Mike McCann noting that the city has considered allocating funds to seed the account.
Warncke added that — if council approves the DRDs — building owners within them would be automatically included with new property taxes diverted into the fund.
"There really isn't a negative to it," she said.
In other business Tuesday:
• council approved an emergency ordinance allowing the purchase of a backhoe for the water distribution department with Ohio CAT. The cost is $124,494. The emergency clause will allow the legislation to become law immediately rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
• At-large Councilman Steve Waxler inquired about efforts to clean up the former Vortex property on South Jackson Avenue where debris has been dumped. City Administrator Jeff Leonard said the owner has been contacted while the property will be barricaded and efforts will be made to remove the debris.
• council agreed to receive a regular update form Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Director Erika Willitzer on the first Tuesday of each month.
• approved the appointment of Tim Whetstone to the city's civil service commission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.