WAUSEON — A public hearing for the Seneca Drive Tax Incentive Ordinance was led by Matt Gilroy director of the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation, on Monday evening at the Wauseon Council chambers.
As reported in last month’s meeting, the Wauseon Council opened their meeting Monday evening with the opportunity for the public to raise any questions about the proposed ordinance that would allow for some tax breaks to help alleviate a challenge to some local housing.
Gilroy had come to council chambers in order to facilitate that discussion. Only the council members were at the meeting, so council voted to close the hearing and they moved on with other business.
As reported in December in The Crescent-News, Gilroy attended the city council meeting on Dec. 20, along with the president/CEO, the CFO and the human resources manager of Wauseon Machine in order to give a “bigger picture” to the challenges of housing in Wauseon.
At that meeting, President/CEO Scott Anair shared that his company had played a vital role in the city for over 39 years. Anair said then that his company was at a “bit of a crossroads regarding the ability to grow ...” He added that, as Wauseon Machine continues to expand, and the labor pool continues to decline, “this is forcing many manufacturing companies to automate certain positions because there is no adequate labor.”
With the company’s projected expansion in the next 3-5 years, Anair said that his company would “create numerous jobs that may be six-figure paying jobs.” He added that his company wanted to stay close to home by recruiting from local schools for “homegrown talent.”
In addition to expansion, Anair and his team attended the December meeting to speak positively to the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) plan that had been proposed to help builders with the needed incentive to build the housing needed for increased workforce.
There being no first or second readings of legislation, a third and final reading of the ordinance providing for a city law director, assistant directors and rates of compensation was passed.
In new business, Mayor Kathy Huner asked for board approval of the following people to various commissions:
• Chris Gleckler, Zoning Board of Appeals, a 5-year term/Jan 1, 2022-Dec. 31, 2026.
• Scott Stiriz and Harold Stickley, Park Board, a 5-year term/Jan. 1, 2022-Dec. 31, 2026.
• Scott Stiriz, Tree Commission, a 3-year term/Jan. 1, 2022-Dec. 31, 2024.
• Councilman Brandon Tijerina thanked the Wauseon Police and Fire departments for tours of the facilities. He said that the tours were “thorough in explaining what takes place in each department.” Councilman Stiriz added his thank you as well.
