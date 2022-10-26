An idea for dealing with feral cats was a topic of conversation at Defiance City Council's meeting again Tuesday evening.
Council also received a presentation on an adult mentoring program in the city schools and was informed of the administration's plans for a comprehensive sidewalk program in 2023 (see related stories).
Lisa Weaner, executive director of the Fort Defiance Humane Society, addressed the possibility of teaming with the city on a "trap, neuter, release (TNR)" spay and neuter effort. A company named Rascal Unit, Ltd. — based in the Columbus area — would spend a day or so in the city spaying/neutering 70-100 cats, according to Weaner.
She described a three-day process in which cats would be captured by volunteers with traps, taken to a central point where they would be temporarily cared for, then neutered by Rascal Unit. The cats would then be returned to the environment they came from.
But Rascal Unit would only do the spaying and neutering. It would not provide the traps or the manpower to collect and release the cats, Weaner indicated. The company's charge would be $5,000 per day (with a minimum of $2,300) while the traps would cost about $50 each, and 100 would be needed, she indicated.
At council's Sept. 6 meeting, when the subject of feral cats also was discussed, Mayor Mike McCann said the prospect of returning neutered cats to their environment — through a TNR program — "makes no sense to me." Too, he had mentioned the possibility of a method regularly used some years ago to address cats running wild — euthanasia — later taking some harsh criticism for bringing it up.
On Tuesday, his stance was the complete opposite, not only showing support for Weaner's idea and making no mention of euthanasia, but stating that the city was prepared to set aside $15,000 in 2023 to hold two mobile spay and neuter clinics and, perhaps, throwing in an extra $1,000 if needed.
Asked during an interview following council's meeting to explain this change, he told The Crescent-News "there didn't seem to be a lot of support" on council "for any type of program, so we went to Lisa Weaner to see what her recommendation was. ... we were going on her recommendation, her experience, that's what we proposed to city council."
Weaner and officials of the humane society which operates the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter northwest of Defiance have repeatedly described the facility as a "no-kill" shelter.
She recommended holding mobile clinics in Defiance in the spring and fall of 2023.
"What I would recommend is that we would plan for them (Rascal Unit) to be here twice, try it out, let's see how it works — maybe do a spring and fall ...," she told council. "Obviously, we need the traps, so we would need funding for that as well, and then we would use some of our resources — what we have at the shelter as far as people to try to help orchestrate this whole thing."
The proposal produced no opposition from council, as most appeared supportive.
At-large Councilman Joe Eureste suggested reaching out to the schools, perhaps, in an effort to secure volunteers. And Ward 3 Councilman Joshua Mast suggested taking a volunteer count before committing to a program.
McCann said the most difficult challenge for the program would be finding enough volunteers.
Meanwhile, Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt noted the wider need for a TNR program, calling the feral cat population a "countywide problem." He even posited the idea of "some sort of cat tax or levy" to help fund it, saying the problem "might be an ongoing thing for years to come."
Referring generally to the humane society — which relies primarily on donations and fundraising to cover operating costs — Corbitt said "you guys always seem to be looking for donations, fundraisers and short of cash — and if you had something that was more permanent it would allow your budget to be easier ... ."
Weaner didn't disagree with that supposition, but Waxler made a distinction between feral cats (running wild) and someone's house pet while Corbitt was making his suggestion.
As for the mobile TNR program, Waxler suggested that the city seek donations for this, perhaps by putting the word on social media.
Eureste called the proposal a "good program" and "something that needs to be supported by this council."
Uncertainty remains about the feral cat population in Defiance. Asked by Mast how many are running around Defiance, Weaner said she didn't know.
Mast promoted the idea of making an "education and awareness" effort about feral cats part of the program.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.