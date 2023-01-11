Defiance City Council was briefed on preparations for the city's 200th anniversary during its meeting Tuesday night.
Council also discussed concerns about the proposed location for the planned Gen. Anthony Wayne monument and took action on two ordinances (see related story).
Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB), updated council on the agency's efforts to celebrate Defiance's bicentennial this year.
Mack called the planned "birthday bash" on April 28 the "kick-off" for bicentennial observations. The town was laid out almost three decades after Wayne’s forces built Fort Defiance at the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers in August 1794.
Mack explained that banners have gone up downtown noting the bicentennial while commemorative calendars — fashioned by the downtown business History Studios — recently became available at the DDVB office, 325 Clinton St. Two per person are being given away at no charge while supplies last.
According to Mack, the first 1,000 will be given away, but a $6 charge will be established if more calendars are printed beyond that.
One prominent event this year will be the planting of 200 lilac bushes and trees, thus recognizing the city's flower, Mack explained. She said this effort — being undertaken with a local nursery and the city parks department — will cost approximately $30,000.
This is part of the $100,000 that a DDVB committee hopes to raise to help celebrate the bicentennial. She said about half has been raised or pledged so far.
A community bonfire is planned in October to wrap up bicentennial events. But planning is continuing on events and activities such as re-enactments, and there are "a lot of moving parts at this point," according to Mack.
She explained that some activities will be worked into the city's annual events — such as the Lilac Festival in May, the fireworks display in July and the ribfest in September.
Mack is joined on a bicentennial committee by Sarah and Jeff Tackett as well as Cara Potter of Defiance Public Library and Richard Rozevink from the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum.
The committee plans to host the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce's "Business After Hours" event scheduled from 5-7 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Defiance Public Library.
Later Tuesday, Mayor Mike McCann and Administrator Ryan Mack complimented city work crews for their help in fixing a major leak in a 16-inch waterline on Biede Avenue last Thursday.
Water burst forth when the line was hit around noon by a boring machine that was preparing the way for a replacement line, causing water service interruptions on Defiance's eastside. The patch wasn't completed until about 9:30 p.m. that night, but city forces were there the whole way, according to McCann.
"It was pretty impressive," he said of the repair effort. "... I think we saw many, many of our staff at their very, very best."
In other business Tuesday:
• council approved an ordinance amending a lease agreement with Defiance Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of MetaLINK Technologies. This will shift the location of a permanent easement on Precision Way for Defiance Holdings, which has an agreement with the city for use of municipal property to maintain a communications tower.
• council approved an ordinance allowing a contract with Xylem Vue for continued flow meter monitoring of the city's sewer system. The cost will be $57,740.
• Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock suggested that council revisit discussions about the use of fireworks within the city following recent concerns raised by residents.
• approved the appointment of Darrell Handy to the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum board.
• approved the choice of Mack as the city's representative on a job creation committee associated with the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation board.
• held three executive sessions on imminent litigation, pending litigation, and the appointment and compensation of a public official.
