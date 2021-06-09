Increased rates for Defiance's Riverside Cemetery are under discussion again.
Mayor Mike McCann's administration presented city council with a suggested rate schedule Tuesday night that would help offset the loss incurred in operating the cemetery.
Council also discussed the city's solid financial status as well as the feral cat situation (see related stories).
As for Riverside's rates, Finance Director John Lehner presented council with information showing that the difference between cemetery revenue and operating costs continues to increase, going from $151,688 in 2014 to $251,729 in 2019, for example. The reason, he told council, is the city hasn't been using Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio inmates for weed whipping and mowing in recent years.
(The gap lessened to $186,505 last year, but one reason was the city established a hiring freeze due to the coronavirus situation, according to Lehner, so it saved on personnel costs.)
He noted that the city last raised cemetery rates in 2010 and tried in 2014, but this was turned back by voters through a referendum.
The city presented council with two alternates — one increasing prices by $25 per service and lot, and another proposing the same cost hike, but reworking the quantity discount.
The present price for services, with the proposed rate structure for both alternates in parenthesis, is:
• burial of ashes: weekday, $200 ($225); weekday after 2 p.m., $250 ($275); Saturday, $250 ($275); Saturday after 11 a.m., $300 ($325); Sunday/holiday, $300 ($325).
• opening/closing mausoleum: $500 ($525).
• adult interment: weekday, $400 ($425); weekday after 2 p.m., $450 ($475); Saturday, $500 ($525); Saturday after 11 a.m., $550 ($575); Sunday/holiday, $550 ($575).
• infant interment: weekday, $250 ($275); weekday after 2 p.m., $300 ($325); Saturday, $300 ($325); Saturday after 11 a.m., $350 ($375); Sunday/holiday, $350 ($375).
• disinterment: $1,000 plus charges by vault company, if any.
• infant disinterment: $500 plus charges by vault company, if any.
• ashes disinterment, $300 plus charges by vault company, if any.
Current lot rates, with the proposed new rates in parenthesis under alternate one:
• resident infant, $125 ($150); non-city resident infant, $175, ($200).
• resident, one lot, $375 ($400); non-city resident, $450 ($475).
• resident, two lots, $600 ($650); non-city resident, $750 ($800).
• resident, three lots, $850 ($925); non-city resident, $1,025 ($1,100).
• resident, four lots, $1,050 ($1,150); non-city resident, $1,250 ($1,350).
• resident, five or more lots, $250 per lot ($275); non-city resident, $300 per lot ($350).
The proposed rate structure for services under alternate two would be the same as alternate one, as would be the cost for an infant lot and single lot. However, above that, each lot will cost $325 under alternate two, no matter how many are purchased.
Lehner said the average cemetery lot cost in Ohio is a little more than $1,000.
He asked council to mull the rate proposal, and said he would welcome input in the coming days to start a discussion.
Riverside recently expanded to the old Tecumseh Park ballfield, but those lots are filling up. Thereafter, noted Lehner, an area along Bassard Drive should provide room for another 800 lots.
But someday, he reminded council, the city will run out of room at Riverside, home to more than 16,000 graves.
Lehner also discussed the need to establish a more manageable fee structure for the city's other services. He indicated that these are not uniform and haven't been updated in years.
