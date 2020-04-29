Defiance City Council approved two legislative items concerning two large projects during its meeting Tuesday night.
The first allows a contract with Hillabrand & Sons Construction LLC, Northwood, for the reconstruction of Karnes Avenue, between Ottawa Avenue and Summit Street.
The project will include replacing Karnes’ concrete pavement with a new asphalt surface, between Ottawa Avenue and Summit Street, installing some new storm drainage and constructing new sidewalks on the west side and on the east side where they can be fit in, according to city officials.
The cost is $1,177,294.29, well above the city budget amount of $975,000.
Grant funds will cover a considerable share of the project cost. According to the ordinance, the Ohio Development Services Agency is providing $500,000, while the Ohio Public Works Commission is adding $325,000.
City capital improvements money will foot the remainder.
City Engineer Melinda Warner noted in email to The Crescent-News that the price is higher than the budgeted amount because of the likely need to “undercut additional subgrade materials before building back the roadway base and surface based upon our geotechnical studies.”
The project is expected to be completed this year, and is part of planned street and drainage improvements throughout the Ottawa Avenue corridor. An upgrade of East Side Park — formerly known as Compo Park, located between Karnes and Ottawa avenues — also is scheduled this year.
The ordinance contains an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law upon the mayor’s signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
Council’s second ordinance Tuesday concerns Ohio EPA (OEPA) findings and orders for construction of a new granulated activated carbon (GAC) system at the water treatment plant. The estimated cost is $8 million.
The system uses carbon filtration to remove trihalomethanes (TTHMs), a by-product of the water refinement process deemed a health hazard by EPA. The system may improve taste and odor issues with the water as well, according to city officials.
The emergency ordinance states that OEPA “is requiring” the city to “install and implement a granulated activated carbon filter system ... at the water treatment plant ... .”
City council approved legislation last fall allowing a contract with the engineering firm Stantec to begin designing the system with construction possible completed in 2022.
The design contract cost with Stantec is not to exceed $700,000, while the company has provided approximately 30% of the engineering to this point. According to the city, the total engineering cost is $881,433.
Mayor Mike McCann said the estimated project cost of $8 million — if that’s what it costs — would allow the city to proceed without increasing water rates. And Finance Director John Lehner added that “I think there is a little leeway above $8 million, but not much.”
He told council that some previous water plant debt — for past projects — will be dropping off soon, thus allowing rates to remain stable, even with the large GAC work on the horizon. The project will be financed with a 0% interest loan through the state, he indicated.
Earlier, At-large Councilman Steve Waxler questioned the city’s recent announcement that it might forgo this year’s general pavement resurfacing program due to the likely negative impact of the coronavirus situation on city revenue sources. The city’s share of state gas tax money, he explained, figures to drop because statewide fuel sales have decreased 40% in the last six weeks.
But he also noted that it may be too early to know the longer-term impact. Therefore, he plans to discuss the matter further at a finance committee meeting that is scheduled for council’s May 12 meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m.
Depending upon what happens from here, Lehner suggested that the resurfacing program could be restored this year and not postponed until next year. However, ensuring a contract this year with a contractor may have a small window, he cautioned.
City income tax receipts also have taken a hit, explained Lehner. While withholding is slightly up — reflecting the month of March — revenue from business tax and self-employed personal filers has dropped 50%, for a total income tax decrease of 12%.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty right,” he said. “It’s just a little too early to tell.”
Also Tuesday, Administrator Jeff Leonard noted several expenditures above $15,000 that prompt council notification, but do not require council approval.
They include $15,550 for 15 manhole repairs; separate expenditures of $24,999, $20,000 and $17,300.44 for sludge removal in the water and wastewater departments; and $19,820 for repairs to a damaged rescue unit. The latter was struck by a motorist, who was insured, according city officials.
