An unexpected change in a wetland construction project was handled by Defiance City Council Tuesday night.
A related ordinance amending the plan to build the wetland on East River Drive to take into account a historical discovery was one of nine legislative items handled by council Tuesday. Among them also were two ordinances concerning financing methods for two large future projects (see related story).
Council already had approved a contract with the firm Biohabitats for the wetland project, utilizing a large Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) grant. The amendment authorized by council takes into account the recent discovery of historical artifacts on the site.
The property is located just north of the Maumee River and along East River Drive, south of Kettenring Hills Subdivision near the city's eastern environs.
Small pieces of pottery and tools were found in the former farm field there as part of investigatory work before the wetland construction could proceed, according to Jen English, the city's stormwater coordinator who is close to green infrastructure projects. She noted that the state has agreed to give the city a one year extension on the wetland's construction so the discovery can be worked into the plans.
According to the ordinance, the increased cost related to handle the discovery and adjust construction services is $93,610.15. This will be covered by the ODNR grant by merely shifting costs around in the contract, English indicated.
The ordinance contains an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
Speaking of projects along the Maumee River's north bank, council approved an emergency ordinance awarding a contract to Civil & Environmental Consultants, Inc., Toledo, to design a riverbank stabilization project. The company's fee will be $59,600.
This concerns 1,400 feet of river bank between the end of Pontiac Park to a point east at River Road and East High Street, according to City Administrator Ryan Mack.
He noted that in 2018 the city used a $400,000 grant to complete a bank stabilization project on both sides of the Maumee River, just east of what is now the Purple Heart Bridge on Clinton Street.
The city has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Ohio Lake Erie Commission for the latest project.
In other business legislative Tuesday, council:
• approved an ordinance rezoning property at 150 E. River Drive from B-2 (central business district) to B-2 (commercial planned unit development overlay). The construction of primarily condominiums is planned there, although work isn't likely to begin until next year at the earliest, according to the developer.
• passed an ordinance approving a preliminary plan for the 150 E. River Drive project mentioned above.
• approved an emergency resolution forgiving a debt of $14,583.80 for a "hardship" case involving the use of community housing impact and preservation program funds — a state program now handled by the county — for a home at 894 Sunday St. According to the ordinance, this will allow the resident to "remain in the home."
• passed an annual resolution accepting the county budget commission's apportionment plan for undivided local government funds through the state. Some $224,196.15 will be provided to the city from this source.
• approved an annual resolution accepting amounts and rates determined by the county's budget commission.
• learned from Mayor Mike McCann that Yusuke Shindo, counsel general of Japan based in Detroit, paid the city another visit this week and spoke at Monday's Defiance Rotary meeting. A cherry tree was planted in his honor at Pontiac Park. Shindo also had visited the city in August.
• heard Lehner announce that the city spent $20,000 for Morton road salt as well as $16,998 for gravel to upgrade the trail atop the municipal reservoir. Both figures were below the amount requiring council's approval, but above the amount requiring its notification.
• At-large Councilman Joe Eureste asked if city officials were having a more difficult time finding contractors to bid on projects. Lehner noted that some bidders are having challenges determining what their costs will be while McCann added that smaller projects seem to produce fewer contractors.
