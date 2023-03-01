Defiance City Council approved a large job creation incentive during its meeting Tuesday night for a new company with a big investment here.
Council also bid farewell to a long-time past council president and educator who recently passed away and celebrated the city's selection as a "Smart 21" community (see related story).
A related ordinance was one of three legislative items handled by council during its regular meeting.
According to the ordinance, the city will provide the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation $58,500 annually for 15 years to grant to A Packaging Group (APG) Ohio, Inc., a new industry in the Harmon Business Park. Located just west of Domersville Road on the city's eastern edge, the company makes dispensers for the cosmetics industry.
In return for the above incentive package, the company agrees to create 135 jobs with an annual payroll of no less than $8,125,000 within two years.
The ordinance notes that APG plans to invest $78.5 million in the property which has been developed with the assistance of the NAI Harmon Group in Toledo.
Moving to another legislation-related, Law Director Sean O'Donnell approached the subject of increasing the spending threshold requiring council's approval.
The six voting council members in attendance unanimously supported a motion agreeing to consider future legislation allowing the change.
Whereas the figure is $25,000, the adjustment would double this to $50,000.
The administration could spend up to this amount without council's approval, but it would still have to notify members of expenditures above $15,000, as is the case now. Council also approves such spending in the annual city budget approved in December.
O'Donnell cited inflationary pressures as the reason for the proposed increase.
In other legislative business Tuesday, council:
• approved an emergency ordinance allowing a contract with Buckeye Roofing & Exteriors, LLC, for replacement of the roof on the former Armory building — now city-owned — at 644 Clinton St. The cost is $60,250. The ordinance's emergency clause means it becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
• let lie an ordinance after a first reading allowing the vacation of several alleys in the vicinity of Arps Dairy, Inc., 220 Clinton St., as requested by the company. The action comes as a recommendation of the city's planning commission, but council must give such legislation three full readings before passage.
