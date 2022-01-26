New walking opportunities may be coming to a neighborhood in southeast Defiance.
That's because city council approved an ordinance allowing a grant application for completion of a multi-use path and sidewalk construction, one of four legislative items considered Tuesday.
Council also received a presentation from the administration on a $39.3 million plan to satisfy the Ohio EPA (see related story) and fielded a concern from the Northwest Ohio Medical Freedom group on Defiance Public Library's COVID-related policy (see related story).
The grant mentioned above would help the city complete a multi-use path along Ottawa Avenue, between Second Street south to Greenbriar Lane near the city's southern corporation limits, and build a new sidewalk on Cleveland Avenue, east of Ottawa.
According to the ordinance, the estimated project cost is $617,000.
But 95% of this would be covered by an Ohio Department of Transportation if the city's grant application is approved. The city would be responsible for the remainder.
The grant application deadline is Monday, the ordinance noted.
Speaking of significant expenditures, council also passed an ordinance allowing acquisition of an ambulance for the city fire department from Penncare, Inc. through the Ohio Department of Administrative Services' purchasing program According to the ordinance, the cost is $268,964.
However this expense does not appear in the 2022 budget because, according to Finance Director John Lehner, the lead time on the ambulance is 18 months. That would put delivery in 2023, so the expenditure would not be budgeted for the first time until then — over five years, according to Lehner.
The new squad would replace a 2003 model, which serves the department as a third ambulance, according to Fire Chief Bill Wilkins. The city also has squads purchased in 2017 and 2018.
Normally, noted Wilkins, squads are replaced every 10 years.
Although the 2003 model is a third ambulance for the city, he indicated that it is used with some regularity.
"... we are constantly having three squads out at the same time," he said. "It's not uncommon for us to have two squads out and that squad go out as a third squad. This division has always had to maintain three squads in its history."
In other legislative business Tuesday, council:
• approved an ordinance amending the city's zoning map to rezone property at 1018 Ralston Ave. from O-R (office-residential district) to B-3 (highway and general business). The matter had been approved previously by the city's planning commission. A convenience store is planned on the property in a building once occupied Lefty's Pizza — now at Second Street and Wayne Avenue.
• let lie an ordinance vacating public right-of-way between lots 21 and 22 of the North Defiance Addition. This concerns an undeveloped "paper alley" — so-called because it appears on a document, but does not actually exist — on West High Street near the railroad crossing there.
