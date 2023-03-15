A new long-term agreement with Ohio EPA (OEPA) concerning wastewater mandates was approved by Defiance City Council Tuesday night.
That was handled in one of the four legislative items approved by council during its regular meeting. Three others also passed, including one allowing planning for downtown pedestrian safety enhancements (see related story).
The OEPA-related ordinance gives council's consent to an integrated watershed improvement agreement as part of a long-term settlement with the environmental agency.
The genesis of the agreement dates back more than 20 years and concerns improvements to the city's sanitary system to ensure compliance with state and federal wastewater mandates.
Law Director Sean O'Donnell noted that in 1998 OEPA mandated a long term control plan. This called for eliminating all 44 combined sewer overflows (CSOs) in Defiance because these have the potential to allow raw sewage to enter local waterways.
But the estimated cost was well over $100 million.
After the city spent approximately millions of dollars million to separate some of the CSOs, OEPA agreed that this program was unaffordable while results were meager. Consequently, the agency gave the city time to come up with cheaper alternatives.
The new agreement with OEPA — which the agency must still approve — calls for spending $40.7 million over the next 20 years on projects, according to Administrator Ryan Mack.
One of the biggest will be rebuilding the Kingsbury sewer pump station on the south bank of the Maumee River in Kingsbury Park. The aging plant — considered a bottleneck and a vital link in the city's collection system — must be replaced within 17 years under terms of the agreement, Mack informed The Crescent-News.
Another is to increase an equalization storage basin at the wastewater plant on Ohio 281 to five million gallons. This will hold extra water when flow into the plant is higher, perhaps during a heavy rain event causing "clean water" runoff to enter the sanitary system in larger amounts.
The $40.7 million is considerably more than was discussed at council's table last July when a representative of Strand Associates — a consulting firm working with the city on the long-term OEPA plan — noted a proposed project list totaling $21.7 million over 15 years.
Strand's John Lyons had told council last summer that the city eliminated 17 CSOs (after the 1998 OEPA mandate), spending some $60 million while OEPA subsequently observed that this may have resulted in only "negligible improvement" in Maumee River watershed quality.
O'Donnell said Tuesday that the new agreement "locks the door on projects" for the next couple of decades.
"We like the certainty of this plan," he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.