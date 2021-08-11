Defiance City Council has signed off on a potential settlement in a national lawsuit concerning drug distribution companies.
A related ordinance was one of two approved by council Tuesday night. Discussion also continued on two other topics that have commanded council's attention in recent months — the future of a South Clinton Street sidewalk (see below) and feral cats (see related story).
According to the aforementioned ordinance, McKesson Corporation; Cardinal Health, Inc.; and AmerisourceBergen Corporation — all pharmaceutical distributors — are engaged in a potential settlement with the State of Ohio. This would pay Ohio $800 million to $1 billion for opioid-related harm caused by the companies, according to Law Director Sean O'Donnell.
This is part of a proposed "national opioid distributor settlement agreement" with the above companies.
O'Donnell told council that the city's share under the agreement would range from $92,890.36 to $132,700.51. However, he noted that the settlement is still pending and has not been finalized.
As far as spending the money from such an agreement, O'Donnell said "if it were to happen you can bet there would be strings attached" with "some connection to drug treatment, criminal justice, something like that ... ."
The ordinance contains an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law upon the mayor's signature, rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
The only other legislation approved by council Tuesday was an ordinance allowing a lease with the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) to occupy downtown streets from Sept. 24-27.
Specifically, this is for the annual ribfest which will return this year on Sept. 25 following a one-year absence due to the coronavirus situation.
O'Donnell said the DDVB was extended a lease for the same purpose in 2019.
On another topic, At-large Councilman Steve Waxler said something needs to be done about the sidewalk on South Clinton Street, between Riverside Cemetery and Power Dam Road. He said the narrow sidewalk has caused pedestrians and a wheelchair occupant to use the street, creating dangerous situations.
"This is getting out of hand," he said in advocating the sidewalk's improvement.
Later, he said the sidewalk issue is something the city created, so this is "not something we want to drag our feet on. This is a safety hazard. Something has to be done."
However, Administrator Jeff Leonard said the solution — if, for example, the city built a new sidewalk at taxpayers' expense — would be contrary to laws on the books now that require residents to help pay for sidewalk improvements.
He said that a "funding instrument" for the sidewalk's improvement "needs to be determined."
At-large Councilman Joe Eureste said the city has made exceptions for other types of projects in the past that required residents' financial participation, such as sewer connections.
Mayor Mike McCann also noted that the city never has paved South Clinton because it's a state route. Past paving projects have been blamed on expanding the street to the point where it has encroached upon the sidewalk, which is close to the road.
However, the city is not opposed to discussing the topic further with council and plans to do so during its Aug. 24 meeting.
McCann said city officials have put together numbers on the cost to improve the sidewalk. And, in fact, a figure of $400,000 was mentioned during a past council meeting.
