Several years ago the Ohio EPA gave Defiance city officials a moratorium on expensive combined sewer overflow (CSO) discharge elimination projects that already had cost the municipal government and its utility customers millions of dollars.
The break gave the city an opportunity to come up with cheaper alternatives to the separation of combined storm and sanitary sewers that have the potential to allow raw sewage to enter local waterways. The policy change represented a recognition that eliminating these wasn’t going to make much of a difference in the EPA’s bigger goal in the Lake Erie watershed — reducing phosphorus blamed for algal blooms.
In the meantime, the city has amended its consent decree, the legal document filed in Defiance County Common Pleas Court in 2010 concerning the OEPA’s mandate against the city. A second amended decree was filed by the city in common pleas court on Feb. 28, 2020, and mentions the need for an updated long-term control plan — now known as its integrated watershed improvement plan (IWIP) — to satisfy the OEPA mandate.
Defiance Law Director Sean O’Donnell, who filed the amended decree along with Cleveland attorney Louis McMahon, noted that the order “provides that the city will submit an acceptable plan to the agency to limit combined sewer overflows (CSOs) and complete a list of near-term of capital projects that would eliminate pollutant discharge and improve the watershed.”
The list included a large sewer separation (CSO elimination) project recently completed on Defiance’s northside, including work on such streets as Ralston Avenue, Hilton Avenue and Gibson Street. It also stipulated that meters would be installed in eight CSOs to monitor their activity.
This work was to be completed by June 2020.
The city now is working on another OEPA deadline to update the aforementioned IWIP no later than Nov. 1. It notes that the deadline could be pushed back until March 1, 2011, if “both parties agree on the need for the extension ... .”
This updated plan could address a number of EPA-identified issues, according to City Administrator Jeff Leonard.
One of them is improving the city’s wastewater plant on Ohio 281 to handle peak flows caused by “freshwater” infiltrations into Defiance’s wastewater collection system. This can occur during heavy rain events when combined sewers — or porous sanitary sewers — send large amounts of “freshwater” or storm water to the plant for treatment.
When these larger flows arrive at the plant, the city’s ability to process the water is taxed and a secondary treatment bypass process kicks in. This isn’t as thorough as the city’s day-to-day process.
The city’s recent strategy has been to reduce these freshwater infiltrations, but a number of sources still exist.
Among other things, the city’s amended consent decree also commits to certain reporting requirements.
For example, by Feb. 1 each year, “an annual summary of the frequency and volume of CSO and CSO outfall discharges” shall be provided along with the “total annual loadings” of “total suspended solids.”
While Defiance officials and OEPA interact on these matters, Leonard and the city continue to work on what they call an “integrated watershed improvement” approach to fostering better water quality in the Maumee River watershed.
This favors reliance on cheaper alternatives to the standard tact of removing potentially polluting CSOs by removing contaminants and nutrients in the watershed. Two examples are diversion of storm water to bio-retention areas — such as the one recently built at Defiance’s Diehl Park — or through wetlands construction as proposed on East River Drive (see related story).
“What we’re trying to do is have impactful spending to the (OEPA) mandate, not just doing (sewer) separations and fixing things that way,” Leonard said during an interview with The Crescent-News earlier this week. “We want this to be more impactful and we want to spend our money in the tributaries. ... They have been willing to work with us, and I think they see the value in what we are doing.”
