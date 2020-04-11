Site to open:
Defiance's municipal compost site — temporarily closed due to the coronavirus situation — will reopen Tuesday with regular hours, according to city officials.
Located on Ohio 281 next to the city wastewater plant and General Motors, the site will accept yard waste, but with one restriction: no assistance will be provided by city employees in unloading materials, so users must be prepared to do this themselves.
Hours of operation through Nov. 24 will be noon-6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
The site is open to city residents. Citizens also can take mulch and compost from the site when it becomes available.
